Two charged with trying to steal cash from ATM

A man and woman have been charged in federal court with attempting to steal cash from an ATM machine on the South Side of Chicago.

Shortly after 2 a.m. June 2, Paris Mickle and Tahkisha Hodge, along with other unidentified individuals, forcibly removed an automated teller machine from its enclosure in the drive-thru area of a PNC Bank branch in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The pair and the others then unsuccessfully attempted to break into the machine, with Mickle using a blowtorch and Hodge at one point driving a Ford SUV with a rear chain connected to the ATM, the complaint states. Chicago police officers arrived at the scene and arrested Mickle and Hodge after brief chases, according to the complaint.

Federal agents said for 10 minutes, Mickle, Hodge and the others removed the ATM from its enclosure and attempted to steal the cash inside.

Chicago police said the Ford SUV used in the attempted ATM theft was seen backing away with the chain still attached to the vehicle and the ATM when they arrived on the scene.

Police said Mickle was observed walking southbound from the bank ATM. When police asked Mickle to identify himself, he responded, “Hell no, you ain’t catching me,” and fled, according to Chicago police. He was apprehended a short time later in a back yard on the 700 block of East 88th Street, according to police.

Hodge was driving the SUV and fled westbound, dragging the ATM on the chain, police said. She was apprehended after a short car chase, according to Chicago police. A torch and pry bar were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The complaint charges Mickle, 29, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Hodge, 35, of Chicago, with conspiracy to commit bank theft. An initial federal court appearance for Hodge was held June 10, before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman, while an initial federal court appearance for Mickle has not yet been scheduled.

Conspiracy to commit bank theft carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. If convicted, the court must impose a “reasonable” sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. sentencing guidelines.

Mickle has been convicted in Peoria County Circuit Court of domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful possession of marijuana in 2014; disorderly conduct in 2015; and domestic battery, criminal trespass to property, and criminal trespass to land in 2016.

Hodge has a pending case. She was arrested June 2 in Chicago and charged with theft and criminal damage to property. On June 3, she was released on her own recognizance and the case was continued to July 1.