Vaccine booster clinics open this Sunday in Cook County

The State of Illinois and Cook County Health will once again operate a one-day mass vaccination booster clinic on Sunday, Dec. 19 at three regionally located clinics within Cook County: Blue Island, Arlington Heights, and North Riverside. Last week’s one-day booster clinics administered 2,886 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, further underscoring the need and demand for this vaccine.

“IDPH and Cook County Health were able to get thousands vaccinated on Sunday, so this week, we’re coming back for more,”said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “It’s increasingly clear that the booster shot is the best protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, and in the truest spirit of the holiday season, getting one is a gift for our families and communities, too. I encourage residents to come get their booster shot this Sunday. It’s free and you don’t need insurance or an appointment.”

“We are pleased that we could accommodate nearly 3,000 people last week thanks to the partnership between the State of Illinois and Cook County Health. With the holiday season upon us, it is important that everyone get vaccinated and boosted to ensure our celebrations are safe as possible,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17. Just as with adults, 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible — and recommended – to receive a booster dose six months after their second dose of the vaccine. At these three regionally located mass vaccination booster clinics, all three vaccines will be available for individuals in need of a booster.

Anyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose may also utilize these free clinics. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, “Boosters provide ongoing protection against COVID-19 and we’re excited about the turnout last Sunday. If you are planning to line up for your booster and know someone who has not yet received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, bring them with you. There are still roughly 4 million people in Illinois who have not yet been vaccinated and we need your help in getting them to get a shot.”

As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, state and local health officials urge residents to continue practicing preventive public health measures: vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and social distancing where possible all remain our most effect tools for fighting COVID-19.

Here are the locations and times:

Arlington Heights, 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 300, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

North Riverside, 1800 S. Harlem Ave., Suite A, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)

Blue Island, 12757 S. Western Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer,

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson)