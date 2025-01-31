West Loop beating probed

Chicago police are seeking the public’s input in identifying the offender in a December battery in the West Loop,

Police said in the Dec. 15 incident, the offender approached a male after a verbal altercation at 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Peoria Street and began to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground. The victim, who sustained serious injury to one of his eye, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The offender was described as Hispanic, 20-35 years of age, 5’8” to 5’11”, 170-200 pounds, with short dark hair, a mustache and beard, and last seen wearing a tan hoodie over a white T-shirt, dark pants, and white with black shoes.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being a crime victim:

– Always be aware of your surroundings.

Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Provide information to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JH545618.