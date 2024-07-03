Where and when to get your fill of fireworks and festivities

Here is a Chronicle Media list of top fireworks displays and events in the region celebrating America’s independence:

July 3

annual Cruise-In from 4-10 p.m. on Main Street, and vendors and food stations set up in the downtown area.

: Dusk at the Spring Bay Legion. Music will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge. Drinks available with proper identification. Feel free to bring lawn chairs.

At dark at Glen Oak Park/Amphitheatre. Events begin at 4 p.m. Donations accepted. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be available. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

8:30 p.m. near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park as part of the annual Fireworks Over O’Fallon. Spectator are asked to park only in designated parking areas. There will be no parking in the grass or side of roadways in the Sports Park. Once all the parking spots are filled, no other vehicles will be allowed in the Sports Park. People may still access the park on foot and watch the fireworks from grass areas. The turf fields and baseball restrooms will be closed. Restroom near the Splash Pad and the north side of the park will be open.

9:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Entertainment on the amphitheater stage precede the fireworks.

9:15 p.m. at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. The parks open at 6 p.m. A Food Truck Hub will be at Wilder Park, across the bridge from RiverEdge and down the path from McCullough starting at 5 p.m.

9 p.m. at Graf Park. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with food vendors, a DJ, games, giveaways and small carnival rides (for a fee)

Fireworks Extravaganza Cruise : Use 3D glasses to see the fireworks from Lake Michigan. Tickets range from $54 to $79 and can be purchased at

9 p.m. at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Fireworks to dramatic and popular music. Best viewing, according to fireworksinillinois.com, is from Dock Stage. Two onsite parking garages. Fireworksinillinois.com estimates parking costs will likely be $15 to $30. Fireworks continue at 9 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.

July 3-5

After Gateway Grizzlies baseball games. Activities will be provided on the concourse for kids. Gates for July 3-4 open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. On July 5, gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks show continue after each Friday home game. Fireworks will be set to rock music. Call 618-337-3000 for information.

July 4

Rosemont: After Silver Bullet Band STL concert, a Bob Seger tribute band, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Parking is available at the Bank Park parking garage and free with validation from park merchants, according to fireworksinillinois.com. Concerts and fireworks continue Thursdays through Aug. 29. There will also be a concert, but no fireworks, on Friday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 30.

Bensenville: Dusk as part of LibertyFest at the Redmond Recreation Complex. Grills at Redmond Park are only allowed in “designated grilling area.” Events include an Independence Day parade stepping off downtown. The parade features bands, floats and entertainment from around the region and ends at Redmond Park. That evening the Redmond Complex will offer food, drink and music.

Elgin: 9:20 p.m. at 132 S. Grove Ave. Events include a pet parade at 8:30 a.m. at Douglas Avenue near Ann Street, heading south on Douglas and concluding at City Hall, 150 Dexter Court; a parade at 9 a.m. starting at Douglas and Slade and concluding at Douglas and Highland near City Hall; and activities including music, food trucks, drinks, children’s activities, photo opportunities, tabletop games and a pie-eating contest at 132 S. Grove Ave., starting at 5 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 9:30 p.m. as part of Lions Club Festival at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Carnival wristbands discounted for advance purchase, according to fireworksinillinois.com. The festival runs from July 3-7 and includes carnival rides, music, food, and a pancake breakfast.

Shabonna: Dusk at Shabonna Lake State Park. Events include the Shabbona Fire Protection District’s pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m.; festival activities starting at 10 a.m.; the Fourth of July parade at noon; and the Shabonna Lions Club pork chop dinners available starting at 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb: 30 minutes after sunset at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road. An Independence Day Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Activities begin at 2 p.m. at Hopkins, with an animal show, games, activities, and strolling entertainment. A band will perform at 3:30 p.m. and the DeKalb Municipal Band will start at 7:30 p.m. All events are free.

St Charles: Dusk in Langum Park. Fireworks can be seen along the Fox River, with the best viewing locations in downtown St. Charles, south of Main Street. Around noon, a big red ballon will be displayed above Langum. If you can see the balloon, you will have a view of the fireworks. Events during the day at Langum, Mount St. Mary and Pottawatomie parks.

Naperville: 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. There is no charge for admission or parking. Individuals attending can watch from a field within the park or from their vehicles. The complex has 906 parking spaces, with an additional 1,000 parking spaces at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. Before the fireworks show begins, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform from 7:30-8:15 p.m. under the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza located within Frontier Sports Complex. The Naperville Municipal Band is partnering with the Naperville Park District to celebrate the Fourth of July with performances of patriotic classics such as America the Beautiful and Stars and Stripes Forever.

Westmont: 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are launched from the Willow Crest Golf Club which is north of Ty Warner Park. There are also ground display fireworks in conjunction with the aerial fireworks that are launched from the northeast corner of Ty Warner Park. Events include a spray park, a beer tent, kids activities and walk-around entertainment.

Batavia: Dusk with observation areas at Batavia High School and Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. Activities begin at 5 p.m.

Huntley: 9:30 p.m. at Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47.

Yorkville: Dusk as part of the Independence Day Celebration. Fireworks will be shot off near Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Events include a 9 a.m. parade starting at Yorkville High School and ending at Town Square Park. After the parade, events include children’s foot races, bounce houses and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band.

Lake Forest: Dusk as part of Festival & Fireworks at Deerpath Community Park. Tickets are $30 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents and $35 for non-residents. A VIP Adult Pass is $150 and includes admission, catered food and beverages. A VIP Youth Pass is $75 for individuals age 15 and under who must be accompanied by an adult VIP Pass holder. A VIP Family Pass, including two adult and two child VIP passes and one Premier parking pass is $400. Parking is $20, cash only. A Premier Parking Pass is $50 and only available online.

Mundelein: 9:30 p.m. as part of Community Days at 9:30 p.m. The festival will take place from July 4-7. Activities include a carnival, pet parade, face-painting, bands, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays, car shows, and kids’ activities.

Cherry Valley: 9:30 p.m. at Baumann Park.

Rockford: 9:15 p.m. in Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St. The park will have entertainment, food and beer trucks and a children’s area with balloons, stilt walkers and yard games during the afternoon. Cost is $5 for adults and children 5 and older. Veterans with identification are admitted free. A synced soundtrack will be played over the speakers during fireworks.

Normal: 9:15 p.m. at Fairview Park. Events include a Fourth of July Early Bird Swim from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Fairview Aquatic Center with rocket Popsicles for children. Fee is $2 for individuals ages 3 and older. The Park 2 Park 5 Mile Run will also be conducted that day. The race originated in 1985 as the Intercity 10K. In 1993, the Lake Run Club began organizing the event and made the five-mile course accurate. Evening activities include inflatables, face-painting, balloon artists, concerts and food vendors beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Bloomington: 9:15 p.m. in Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave. Bring a blanket and radio for the annual Sky Concert, sponsored by Bloomington Parks & Recreation, State Farm Insurance and WJBC AM 1230. Fireworks will be set to music on WJBC. Free events begin at 9:30 a.m. with Miller Park paddleboards. Mini-golf and the Splash Pad open at 10 a.m.

St. Louis: 9:40 p.m. over the Gateway Arch. Events include a parade, concerts and air show.

Godfrey: 9:15 p.m. at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, as part of Family Fun Day & Fireworks. Family Fun Fest begin at 5 p.m.

Granite City: 9:15 p.m. as part of “Patriots in the Park” celebration at Granite City Park District, 2900 Benton St. Events include a carnival, food, and entertainment. July 6 events include a 5K run/walk, a car show and vendor fair.

Highland: 9 p.m. at Korte Recreation Center and Glik Park. Donations accepted.

Mascoutah: 9:30 p.m.at Scheve Park as part of the annual Old Fashioned July 4 Celebration. Events begin at noon and include carnival rides, bounce houses, a foam party, food, drinks and music.

Pekin: Nightfall at Pekin Memorial Stadium as part of the Honor America Celebration. Events begin at 6 p.m. Due to construction, Memorial Stadium is closed to spectators. There will be a viewing party in the arena parking lot. Stadium Drive and the arena parking lot will be closed to vehicle traffic. There will be food trucks, a Pekin Civic Chorus performance and a 50/50 raffle.

Chillicothe: Dusk at Three Sisters Park on Illinois Route 29.

Eureka: Dusk at Eureka Lake Park. Events include Eureka Sportsman’s Breakfast from 7-9 a.m.; Eureka Business Association Parade at 10 a.m.; Food Truck Frenzy from 11 a.m. to dusk; music from 2-9 p.m.; and Fun on the Run games and inflatables from 3-8 p.m.

Peoria/East Peoria: 9:30 p.m. in the middle of the Illinois River. More than 2,000 shells per minute will be launched from two barges with the explosions choreographed by Pyrotechnico to music on seven Midwest Communications radio stations. Bass Pro Drive through Riverfront Park will be closed to traffic at 6 p.m.