Woman charged in February murder

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man on the city’s Far North Side.

Whitney Wilcox, 40, a resident of the 6200 block of North Hoyne Avenue, was charged with murder in the first degree. She is scheduled for a detention hearing today at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Wilcox was arrested Monday on the 6200 block of North Hoyne.

Police said she was identified as the offender who fatally stabbed a 42-year-old man Feb. 26 on the 6200 block of North Hoyne.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.