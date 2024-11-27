Youth group serves Thanksgiving dinner to police

Members of Jovenes Latinos Unidos, the youth group from Immaculate Conception St. Michael Parish in South Chicago, provided a Thanksgiving meal for the officers of Chicago’s 4th Police District.

The decorated a meeting room and delivered the meal Monday afternoon as a gesture of gratitude.

Father Pius Kokose, pastor of Immaculate Conception St. Michael Parish, led prayers at the dinner.

Youth group leaders said the event underscores the strong partnership between Immaculate Conception St. Michael Parish and the Chicago Police Department, promoting a peaceful and unified community.