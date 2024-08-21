Bus service to Elburn gets late-night additions

Bus service between DeKalb and the Elburn Metra commuter rail station has proven to be so popular that increased late-night trips are on the way.

A series of changes in DeKalb transit services set to begin Monday include more trips to Elburn, access to jobs and routes for Northern Illinois University student ridership.

“This is good news for passengers,” said DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas as the service expansions were reviewed at a July City Council meeting. “In response to some surprisingly strong support from our community, there’s an expansion of routes going to and from Elburn.”

More riders are using the Route 12 service to and from the Elburn Metra train station for work and entertainment travel between the Chicago area and DeKalb. Route 12 ridership during the full-service period surpassed the 2,000-a-month mark last year.

Two evening trips between DeKalb and Elburn will be added during the full-service period coinciding with the Northern Illinois University fall and spring semesters and one afternoon trip will be added during the break service schedule.

Service additions will increase daily trips to 15 on weekdays during full service (NIU semester) schedules. Daily trips will increase to nine during NIU breaks.

Two new late buses from Elburn to DeKalb would allow riders more time in Chicago or the western suburbs along the Union Pacific West Line.

For example, it would be possible to board a 9:40 p.m. train at Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center, arrive at Elburn at 11:08 p.m. and catch the final bus to DeKalb at 11:25 p.m., with arrival at the NIU campus by midnight.

Another late bus will depart Elburn at 10:15 p.m., reaching the final DeKalb stop at Locust Street and Normal Road at 10:50 p.m.

DeKalb riders can park for free on East Locust Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Westbound riders interested in a bus trip to DeKalb can park in the Elburn Metra lot for $1.50 per day.

Another bus service expansion aims to meet the needs of the local workforce.

Service hours on Routes 17A and 18A will expand to midnight during break service. That matches the full-service schedule, providing the same hours for riders using the route to commute to work.

Ridership by NIU students is also growing. To meet this demand, buses will run more frequently on Routes 2R and 2L during key times. Underutilized service on Route 5 will be redirected to help meet this demand.

Additionally, service for the Annie Glidden and Normal Road corridor will be streamlined to make it easier to use. Routes 4 and 5, which operate on only a portion of Route 10, will be converted to full Route 10 service, and Route 10 will run every 15 minutes during peak hours when NIU is in session.

Bus fares are 50 cents for adults, 25 cents for senior/disabled and K-12 students and free for NIU One Card holders and children ages 5 or younger.

According to a City of DeKalb breakdown, nearly all of the $11.7 million cost for transit services this year is covered by federal and state sources.

Nearly $7 million comes from the Illinois Department of Transportation, $2.3 million from Federal Transit Administration funds, $2.4 million from Northern Illinois University and $108,000 from farebox revenues.

The current DeKalb transit system traces its roots to 1971 and creation of the Huskie Line, a five-route system serving the NIU campus, surrounding areas and downtown DeKalb.

In 2018, the Huskie Line merged with the City of DeKalb bus operations and established a system of new and expanded routes. In addition to campus service and the Elburn run, buses today take passengers south to major employment centers near Interstate 88 and north along the Illinois Route 23 commercial corridor and to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

The system also includes special routes and vehicles to accommodate people with disabilities.

For more information visit www.cityofdekalb.com/1283/DeKalb-Public-Transit