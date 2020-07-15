DeKalb sending out vote-by-mail papers, changes polling places

The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Douglas J. Johnson said Vote by Mail Applications will be mailed between July 27 and Aug. 1 to all DeKalb County registered voters.

If you would like to participate in the Nov. 3 General Election by a mail in ballot, fill out the application and return it to the Elections’ office, as soon as possible, at: 110 E. Sycamore St. Sycamore, IL 60178.

Any registered voter who does not receive a Vote by Mail Application by Aug. 5, should apply on the county clerk website at: http://dekalb.il.clerkserve.com or call the office at 815-895-7147.

Ballots will not be mailed before Sept 24 by law.

Early voting and Election Day voting is still available to all DeKalb County voters.

In addition, the clerk’s office is announcing the changing of two polling places in the city of DeKalb. DK11 will be moving from Oak Crest Retirement Center to Bethany Road Bible Church located at 2215 Bethany Road. Also, DK19 and DK22 will be moving from Barb City Manor to the DeKalb Sports & Rec Center at 1765 S 4th St.

New voter identification cards will be mailed to all registered voters, affected by the move, by July 20.

If voters have any questions, they should call DeKalb County Elections’ office at 815-895-7147 or send an email to: elections@dekalbcounty.org.