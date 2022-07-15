Genoa hosting annual Veterans Weekend

The Genoa Veterans Home, 311 South Washington St., will be participating in the 15th Annual Veterans Weekend July 29- 31, and will be honoring all veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.

The Genoa Veterans Home is comprised of the Genoa American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Starting on Friday, July 29, there will be a Living History Military Encampment set up outside the home that will remain there until noon on Sunday.

On Saturday, July 30, the Genoa Veterans Home will be open serving luncheon menu from noon to 2 p.m. The Veterans Awareness Fair will be from 2 to 5 pm and will provide veterans with information on available veteran benefits.

At 4 p.m. on July 30, there will be a short program honoring all veterans, first responders and healthcare workers. Following the short program there will be the POW/MIA Remembrance Table Ceremony performed by members from the Vietnam2Now and Vietnam Veterans of America from Rockford Illinois.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a Spaghetti Dinner for $8 per person RSVP Pre-paid or $10 per person pay at the door. The COUCH COINS Band from will play from 7 p.m. to close.

On Sunday, July 31, there will be a veterans and community breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the DeKalb County Sportsman’s Show from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Frank Beierlotzer, DeKalb County 40&8, public relations officer, ffb66@juno.com, or by calling 815- 901-3834, or 815-758-5788.