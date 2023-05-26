Record-breaking Give DeKalb County raises over $1.8 million

Donors set a new Give DeKalb County record by contributing more than $1.8 million in support of nonprofit organizations this month.

This community fundraising event, now in its 10th year, is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, which is a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“May 4 was an incredible day full of energy and generosity,” said Ben Bingle DCNP Director. “We appreciate everyone who donated during Give DeKalb County and are excited to see these impactful funds put to work within the nonprofit community.”

Give DeKalb County reached new all-time highs with a record number of participating nonprofits, Bonus Pool total and grand total.

“This year, 2,836 people made 8,306 donations and the Bonus Pool reached $221,205,” said Bingle. “This type of event simply does not happen everywhere. A lot of credit goes to the generous and community-minded people of DeKalb County.”

Donors gave by mail between April 20 and May 4 and online from midnight to midnight on May 4 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. The fundraiser topped $1 million before 4:30 p.m. on May 4, the earliest that milestone has ever been reached. A bonus pool of funds boosted all online and mail-in donations.

After all donations were tallied, Give DeKalb County 2023 raised $1.8 million. More than $1 million of that total was mailed donations.

Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center and Give DeKalb County committee chair, was excited by the results.

“The 10-year anniversary of Give DeKalb County did not disappoint. The growth of this event is impressive, however, even more important is the impact Give DeKalb County has in our communities,” she said. “Organizations of all sizes can do more and offer better services because of Give DeKalb County. We are very fortunate to have this opportunity in our county. Thank you to all who participated.”

A record number of Community Partners donated to the bonus pool and media sponsors helped raise awareness about this community-wide event by donating promotional support. A full list of community partners and media sponsors is available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership is a membership-based program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Established in 2012, DCNP’s mission is to strengthen the nonprofit sector through leadership, professional development, and collaboration.

Learn more at DCNP.org. Visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org for final results and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.