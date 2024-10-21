Two shot at Northern Illinois

Two males were shot Sunday morning at Northern Illinois University.

At least one of the shootings was in a parking lot for a homecoming activity at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center.

The shootings both occurred shortly after midnight on university grounds, according to NIU police.

One of the victims was an 18-year-old man. NIU police did not state the age of the other shooting victim.

The 18-year-old approached staff working outside the homecoming event at the Convocation Center and stated that he’d been shot in the arm, according to NIU Police Chief Darren Mitchell.

NIU police said that with the assistance of DeKalb officers and Illinois State Police deputies witnesses were interviewed and it was determined that the 18-year-old, who is not an NIU student, was shot in the parking lot on the west side of the campus.

A DeKalb Fire Department ambulance transported the teen who had non-life-threatening injuries to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Mitchell confirmed that his department is also handling the shooting investigation of a second male who also arrived at Kishwaukee Hospital just after midnight.

Police discovered a white Kia SUV at the hospital that had two bullet holes. NIU police gave no indication that those bullets also were fired in the Convocation Center parking lot.

The vehicle was towed to the DeKalb Police Department for examination.