Video released of police shooting of hostage-taker

Illinois State Police have released the video of a DeKalb County Special Operations Team officer’s shooting of a hostage-taker.

State Police on Thursday released the video of the Oct. 23 officer-involved shooting after consultation with and authorization from the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office asked the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation to examine the officer-involved shooting that occurred around 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on the 6000 block of Rich Road in DeKalb.

After a pursuit, officers with the DeKalb County Special Operations Team were able to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting the night before in Rockford. Officers said they saw the suspect, 42-year-old Abram Perez of Rockford, had a handgun and had taken one person hostage in the vehicle.

After hours of negotiations, the hostage was released.

Following continued attempts to get Perez to surrender, the Rockford man fired several rounds at law enforcement from his vehicle, police said. An officer fired one round, fatally striking Perez, according to police.

The video of the incident can be found at https://youtu.be/7K_zjuuWStI.

State Police said they turned their investigation over to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.