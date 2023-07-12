DeKalb officials express support for proposal to create pedestrian quad on Normal Road

A proposal to close part of Normal Road may give Northern Illinois University a long-sought campus quadrangle and improve safety in an area that already has heavy pedestrian use.

On June 27, the DeKalb City Council expressed support for a concept to eliminate vehicle traffic and remove deteriorating speed tables on Normal Road between Locust St. and Lucinda Ave.

The changes would permit creation of a campus quad, an idea that has been discussed as early as the late 1980s.

“Now, NIU can have what a traditional university has, which is a quad that is student-centric,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes. “I think it’s phenomenal.”

The proposal would create vehicle-free space near the Holmes Student Center, Martin Luther King Memorial Commons, Founders Memorial Library, Sven Parson Hall, Williston Hall and Adams Hall.

A three-legged roundabout would also be created at the intersection of Normal Road and Lucinda Ave.

City Engineer Zac Gill said this will improve safety for students crossing these roads. While drivers can disregard speed limits and red lights, he noted roundabouts require vehicles to slow to around 15 miles per hour.

“Roundabouts have a physical deterrent there,” said Gill. “They are designed for a certain maximum, what we call, through speed.”

Access to the NIU parking garage would remain from Normal Road. One-way traffic would be allowed northbound on Normal between Lincoln Highway and Locust, allowing for entry into the garage from Normal. Vehicles would exit onto Carroll Avenue, which would remain two ways. One-way traffic would remain on Locust between Normal and Carroll.

Council members wanted to ensure that emergency vehicles would still have access the portion of Normal Road that would be closed.

Gill said brick pavers could be installed on the base of the former road to support emergency vehicles, and an agreement with NIU would include a requirement to maintain emergency access.

Police responses using Normal Road were also addressed. Police Chief David Byrd said officers do not always respond from the Police Department, and more often, the first on the scene are already out on the street on patrol.

The support given by the Council allows the proposal to be developed in more detail. More information will be brought back as the plan progresses.

NIU Sustainability Plan — A sweeping new university-wide Sustainability and Climate Action Plan calls for NIU to “chart an ambitious path forward to become an innovator and leader in sustainability.”

A task force appointed by President Lisa C. Freeman released the plan recently in draft form for public review and comment. The plan is expected to be finalized in the mid- to late-fall.

“Once finalized, this plan will serve as our road map to a more sustainable future,” Freeman said.

The first signs of change as a result of the plan could include highly visible efforts over the next few years, such as the purchase of hybrid or electric vehicles; planting of native landscaping; development of a solar energy farm; construction of carport solar-energy arrays over parking lots; the propagation of campus fruit and vegetable gardens; and increased efforts to provide locally grown options in dining halls. Some of these initiatives, such as the Edible Campus program, are already underway.

NIU Sustainability Coordinator Courtney Gallaher, who led the task force, said its working committee members this past spring engaged with stakeholders across campus for input. The committee itself includes faculty, staff and students.