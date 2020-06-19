Centennial Beach closed, but some area summer camps opening

NAPERVILLE JAYCEES

CALL OFF ‘LAST FLING’

The Naperville Jaycees have announced the cancellation of the 2020 Naperville Last Fling, set for Labor Day weekend. Because of the uncertain future for large-scale public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic a decision was made to cancel the event for the health and safety of all of guests, vendors, and volunteers. Since last October, a committee of volunteers has invested countless hours planning the event. The Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser. Profits from the event are donated to many community organizations. In the past 20 years, the Jaycees have donated over $2million to non-profit organizations in Naperville and throughout DuPage County. For more information visit www.naperjaycees.org or contactjcinfo@naperjaycees.

ST. CHARLES CANCELS JULY

4TH FIREWORKS, EVENTS

The St. Charles Park District has decided to cancel this year’s Fourth of July entertainment, food sales, vendors and fireworks display at Pottawatomie Park. COVID-19 restrictions have altered the ability to safely celebrate in the traditional sense. Even if St. Charles is permitted to enter into Phase 4 of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, only gatherings of 50 people or fewer are advised in addition to social distancing requirements. “It is important to take all necessary precautions to safeguard the health of our staff, volunteers and residents,” said Park Board President Jim Cooke. “Unfortunately, these unprecedented times are challenging our traditions for the greater good of keeping our community safe.

NO SWIMMING THIS YEAR

AT CENTENNIAL BEACH

The Naperville Park District has announced that Centennial Beach will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season. “We really hoped to be able to offer swimming at some level this summer at Centennial Beach, but unfortunately we are unable to do so,” said Executive Director Ray McGury. This spring the beach was drained and cleaned as part of the annual maintenance. For the past several weeks the Naperville Park District has been waiting for guidance from the Governor’s office and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on the operation of swim facilities this summer, prior to filling the Beach with water and conducting staff training which takes several weeks to complete. Park District records show this is the first year that Centennial Beach has not been able to operate for an entire season. Each year Centennial Beach experiences well over 100,000 visitors and typically employs approximately 200 part-time staff each summer.

SUMMER DAY CAMPS RETURN

AT FOX VALLEY PARK DISTRICT

The Fox Valley Park District plans to offer day camps beginning on July 6 for those in need of childcare assistance. Following guidelines for Day Camps as part of the Restore Illinois Plan, American Academy for Pediatrics’ and the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), plans to execute day camp as safely as possible by keeping class sizes to 10 and under, keeping groups of kids in the same rooms with the same counselors when possible to limit exposure to others in the program, spacing out seats at meal times, and staggering group activities. Camps will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Camp Committee is finalizing plans on how to adjust daily operations of camp with these guidelines. By practicing proper sanitation, increased reinforcement of hand hygiene, health prescreening precautions, and distancing at high risk times such as eating and physical activity, they look forward to providing those in need with a summer tradition, regardless of modifications needed to safely return to the new normal. For more information visit www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

NAPER SETTLEMENT DELAYS

SOME NAPER NIGHT CONCERTS

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related state guidelines, Naper Settlement has announced the cancellation of its Naper Nights Concert Series on June 19-20, July 17-18, and August 14-15. Naper Settlement has tentatively rescheduled Rocks Off (Rolling Stones tribute) and Of Perception (Doors tribute) on Sept. 11 and Mellencougar (John Cougar Mellencamp tribute) and Cadillac Groove (fresh blues, soul, and rock tribute) on Sept. 12 with the condition of being in Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan by early September. More information on the September concerts will be released at a later date.

ECC MOVES SUMMER KIDS’

COLLEGE COURSES ONLINE

Elgin Community College’s summer Kids’ College has moved many of its most popular courses online. Registration is now open for a variety of classes including art, coding, graphic design, and more. There are classes for children and teens ages 5 to 15. The Department of Continuing Education is continuing to work on bringing virtual cooking, anime, art and more to the summer lineup. The department also hopes to offer the Kids College Manufacturing Camps in 3D printing, robotics, and welding in the fall. For the full list of Kids’ College courses and additional information, visit elgin.edu/kidscollege. Make sure to select ‘Summer 2020’ from the selection tabs when browsing course offerings. To be added to an email list for upcoming class announcements, email kidscollege@elgin.edu.

HOLDS PICKUP SERVICE AT

ST. CHARLES LIBRARY

The St. Charles Public Library has announced it has begun Holds Pickup Service. This service is available to library cardholders who have materials on hold. Items can be placed on hold through the online catalog, by phone, email or chat. Once ready, patrons will be notified to schedule an appointment to pick up those items, contact-free, in the vestibule of their new location. The hours for pickup service are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Same-day service is not available at this time. The St. Charles Public Library is located temporarily at 305 S. Ninth St. in St. Charles. Returned materials will be placed in quarantine for seven days before they can be checked in and recirculated. Library fines will be waived during this time.