COD hosts events for veterans and military families through November

Veterans Services at College of DuPage presents month-long celebration to honor all who have served this country and preserved its freedom.

All in-person events will take place on the College’s Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 4, Veterans Services will hold a collection drive for Operation Support Our Troops in Student Services Center (SSC) Room 2225.

In collaboration with COD Cares’ Gift of Giving, Veteran’s Services will collect OSOT’s most-needed items for active deployed military members. Drop-off bins are located in the Veterans Services Office, SSC 2225, the Technical Education Center (TEC) main entrance near Room 1034, the Health and Science Center (HSC) lobby and near the entrance of the COD Bookstore in the Student Resource Center (SRC).

Career Services will host a webinar at noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, for “Career Research Using Your MOS,” which will cover several valuable online resources, including Career Coach, where users can explore career summaries, local wages, employment projections and other helpful information to explore many potential career paths. Veterans will learn how to use their MOS code to identify civilian-equivalent job titles.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the flagpole outside Student Services Center Door 1.

The program includes a Presentation of Colors by the DuPage Honor Guard, followed by the National Anthem led by Nick Flores. College of DuPage Professor/Reference Librarian and Marine Corps Veteran Jason Ertz will speak and the event will conclude with refreshments served in the Veterans Lounge in SSC Room 3260.

Community members also are invited to write notes of thanks and encouragement to veterans and deployed military members at the Greeting Cards for Veterans and Deployed Military Members event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, in the SSC Atrium.

An Armed Forces Exhibition will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the SSC Atrium. Service uniforms, branch insignias, awards, medals, ribbons and other armed forces memorabilia will be on display.

The Veterans Day Read-In will be held from noon to 1 p.m. later that day in the Library Alcove of the SRC, Room 2020. The service and sacrifice of veterans will be honored through diverse perspectives, reflections and presentations. COD English Professor Robert Hazard will host.

Healing Hidden Wounds of War will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in SSC Room 3245. From 10 a.m. to noon, guests may explore a comprehensive mental health fair with tables offering informative materials about their services, as well as take self-care breaks and relax with therapy dogs.

A panel discussion with veterans who will share their personal journeys and insights on mental health begins at noon. This event is co-sponsored by the Student Veterans Association.

Career Services hosts the webinar “Making a Civilian Resume with Military Experience” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, offering various universal tips and guidelines for students to create an effective civilian resume.

The presentation will discuss options for getting started and strategies to make students feel confident in the document they create. Participants will learn how to take examples of military job titles and descriptions to format them for a civilian job search.

For more information, contact Veteran Services at veterans@cod.edu or 630-942-3814.