Darien woman charged with hate crime

A Darien woman has been charged with a hate crime following an incident at a Downers Grove restaurant.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, a resident of the 1700 block of Boulder Drive., appeared in First Appearance Court on Nov. 18, charged with two counts of hate crime, a Class 4 felony; and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at Panera Bread.

A Class 4 felony is punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

During the Nov. 18 court appearance, the state asked for conditions of pre-trial release including no contact with the victims and no entry to the Panera Bread where the alleged incident occurred. DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s conditions.

On Nov. 16, Downers Grove police responded to a call of a disturbance at the Panera Bread located at 7361 Lemont Road. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that shortly before noon, Szustakiewicz was at the Panera Bread when she confronted and yelled expletives at a man regarding a sweatshirt he was wearing with the word “Palestine” written on it.

It is further alleged that Szustakiewicz attempted to hit a cell phone out of the hands of a woman who was with the man when the woman began videotaping the incident. According to the complaint filed against Szustakiewicz, she allegedly “committed a hate crime by reason of perceived national origin” of the two victims.

Officers took Szustakiewicz into custody the following day without incident.

“Every member of society, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic, deserves to be treated with respect and civility,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “This type of behavior and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilized society and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges in such cases.

“I thank the Downers Grove department for their assistance in securing charges against Ms. Szustakiewicz.”

“I would like to thank the Downers Grove officers who responded and investigated this incident quickly and thoroughly,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said. “This type of behavior is not and will never be tolerated in our community.

“I would also like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his office for their prompt review and assistance with this case.”

Szustakiewicz’s next court appearance is scheduled Dec. 16 for arraignment in front of Judge Mia McPherson.