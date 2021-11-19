Downtown Naperville lighting up holiday cheer

Rotary Club of Naperville is hosting the 2021 Parade of Lights in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The parade will travel through the heart of downtown Naperville on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., under the beautiful twinkling lights.

Parade goers will enjoy an evening of festivities, brightly lit floats, and Santa Claus will appear. Immediately following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids inside the Naperville Public Library until 9 p.m.

Call 630-544-3372 and go to downtownnaperville.com for ticket information.

Lights and Decorations Trolley Tours

Climb aboard the Naperville Trolley to see some of Naperville’s highly decorated homes. Both public and private tours available beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 and running through December.

Visit napervilletrolley.com for available dates and times. Tickets are $25 each.

Cup of Cheer House Walk

Tour four Naperville homes decorated for the holidays Cup of Cheer. Shop the Holiday Market and enjoy homemade cookies and tea. There are two dates available, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3.

Tickets available online through Dec. 1. Will call tickets will be available at the Holiday Market at Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson for pickup between 9 a.m. and4 p.m. on event days. Print your receipt and bring that with you to pick up your tickets.

Tickets are $56.50. For more information and tickets go to NapervilleGardenClub.org.

Holiday Sweets & Treats Walk

Sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, Downtown Naperville’s annual Holiday Sweets & Treats Walk will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees with receive a commemorative souvenir Sweets Tin along with a map touring many Downtown Naperville shops and restaurants.

Participants will end the afternoon with a tin full of custom made (pre-wrapped) holiday cookies, sweets & treats (one treat, per entry, per stop). And, you can enjoy holiday shopping.

Tickets are $25 each.

Event and ticket information can be found at downtownnaperville.com or by calling 630-544-3372.

Holidays a cappella

Come back to the comfort of our holidays a cappella tradition with a brand-new collection of musical gifts.

Hear rare choral treasures from Norway, the Republic of Georgia, and Puerto Rico, plus music for Hanukkah, the spiritual “Sistah Mary,” and captivating new takes on beloved carols and seasonal favorites like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Ensemble member Joe Labozetta has created a program rich with beautiful harmonies, meaningful messages, and energetic fun.

Program created by Joe Labozetta Music direction by Paul Nicholson

The program will be held at Community UMC, 20 Center St., Naperville, on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $33.

For more information, visit www.chicagoacappella.org or call 773-281-7820, Ext. 1.