DuPage County nursing home has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus

DuPage County officials on Tuesday, March 17 said there are now 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus at a long-term nursing care facility in Willowbrook.

Officials confirmed one person at the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in the 7000 block of South Madison Street in Willowbrook, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. That person is hospitalized in critical condition.

Now, the county health department reports a total of 18 patients and four staff members there have tested positive.

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin and Public Health Director Karen Ayala addressed the media Tuesday afternoon.

“If you are not feeling well, please, please do the responsible thing and stay away from others,” Cronin said. “We must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities We can and we will. This is a serious matter and we all have an important role to play.”

Ayala said all residents who have the virus are currently isolated at the nursing facility and are being closely monitored.

Those staff members who tested positive are at their homes and “are also being monitored,” she said.

Members of the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as staff from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county are working together on site with staff at the nursing center “who have been providing ongoing support throughout this situation,” Ayala said.

The county health department will be investigating all case contact with the patients and staff who currently have the coronavirus.