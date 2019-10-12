DuPage Forest District seeks volunteers for Make a Difference Day

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help local habitats by removing litter on Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 East Branch Forest Preserve and Random Acts of Kindness on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve. Both cleanups are 9 a.m. – noon.

Individuals and families as well as school, church, Scout and other groups are invited, but adults must accompany children under 18. Participants can register for Make a Difference Day and Random Acts of Kindness online or by calling 630-206-9630.

Volunteers should dress for the weather and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, waterproof boots and gloves as they will be cleaning along shorelines and trails.

“East Branch is a beautiful preserve to visit in the fall to see the colorful prairie grasses, enjoy a picnic outdoors or drop a line in Rush Lake,” said District Volunteer Services coordinator Deborah Brooks. “We hope that volunteers feel good knowing their efforts will help keep the environment clean and healthy for all to enjoy.”

The District has Volunteer Restoration Workdays throughout the year as well as more than 50 volunteer opportunities in 10 different volunteer programs. For more information, contact Volunteer Services at 630-933-7233 or volunteer@dupageforest.org.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been connecting people to nature for more than 100 years. More than 4 million people visit its 60+ forest preserves, 145 miles of trails, six education centers and scores of programs each year.