DuPage forest preserves hosting Halloween programs

From haunted hikes and wagon rides to pumpkin stories and rhymes for little ones, we’ve got a thrilling lineup of Halloween happenings this year, so register soon.

Haunted Tractor-Drawn Wagon Ride

Enjoy a spooky atmosphere while taking a tractor-drawn wagon ride through St. James Farm in Warrenville at night. Rides leave at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 and up; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-933-7248.

Fridays, Oct. 22 and 29

Haunted Wildlife Scavenger Hunt

Join a not-so-scary outdoor scavenger hunt that will look for clues and solve wildlife mysteries about bats, owls, raccoons and other animals that awaken in the night at Willowbrook at 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Then, enjoy a bonfire and s’mores as we talk about our spooky findings. All ages. $5 per person. Register online or at 630-942-6200.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Lantern-Lit Haunted Hike

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24

Take a self-guided lantern-lit hike along the trails of St. James Farm in Warrenville at 7 – 10 p.m. starting with a ghost story and ending with a haunted conversation around the fire. Hikes leave every 15 minutes.

Ages 12 and up; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-933-7248.

Moonlight Mansion Tour

Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 25 and 26

After the sun sets, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. enjoy a guided tour of the Mayslake Mansion at the Peabody Estate in Oak Brook and hear urban legends, tales of hauntings and stories of mischief while learning about the building’s architecture, history and ownership. Ages 12 and up; under 18 with an adult. $15 per person. Register online or at 630-206-9566.

Nature’s Tricks and Treats

Saturday, Oct. 23

Learn about trick-or-treating in the world of wildlife from 1 – 3 p.m. at Mayslake in Oak Brook. (Many animals wear costumes, use misleading tricks and offer treats to help them survive.) Then, make your own wildlife-inspired masks to get ready for Halloween. Ages 8 and up; under 18 with an

adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-942-6200.

Pumpkin Night Hike for Families

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24

Use pumpkins and lanterns to light your way on a self- guided night hike through Fullersburg Woods from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There will be a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt for kids to complete and a treat at the end! Hikes leave every 15 minutes. All ages; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person ages 3 and up; under 3 free. Register online or at 630-933-7248.