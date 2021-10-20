DuPage forest preserves hosting Halloween programs

DuPage forest preserves hosting Halloween programsOctober 20, 2021
From haunted hikes and wagon rides to pumpkin stories and rhymes for little ones, we’ve got a thrilling lineup of Halloween happenings this year, so register soon.
Haunted Tractor-Drawn Wagon Ride
Enjoy a spooky atmosphere while taking a tractor-drawn wagon ride through St. James Farm in Warrenville at night. Rides leave at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 and up; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-933-7248.
Fridays, Oct. 22 and 29
Haunted Wildlife Scavenger Hunt
Join a not-so-scary outdoor scavenger hunt that will look for clues and solve wildlife mysteries about bats, owls, raccoons and other animals that awaken in the night at Willowbrook at 4 – 5:30 p.m.
Then, enjoy a bonfire and s’mores as we talk about our spooky findings. All ages. $5 per person. Register online or at 630-942-6200.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Lantern-Lit Haunted Hike
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24
Take a self-guided lantern-lit hike along the trails of St. James Farm in Warrenville at 7 – 10 p.m. starting with a ghost story and ending with a haunted conversation around the fire. Hikes leave every 15 minutes.
Ages 12 and up; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-933-7248.
Moonlight Mansion Tour
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 25 and 26
After the sun sets, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. enjoy a guided tour of the Mayslake Mansion at the Peabody Estate in Oak Brook and hear urban legends, tales of hauntings and stories of mischief while learning about the building’s architecture, history and ownership. Ages 12 and up; under 18 with an adult. $15 per person. Register online or at 630-206-9566.
Nature’s Tricks and Treats
Saturday, Oct. 23
Learn about trick-or-treating in the world of wildlife from 1 – 3 p.m. at Mayslake in Oak Brook. (Many animals wear costumes, use misleading tricks and offer treats to help them survive.) Then, make your own wildlife-inspired masks to get ready for Halloween. Ages 8 and up; under 18 with an
adult. $10 per person. Register online or at 630-942-6200.
Pumpkin Night Hike for Families
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24
Use pumpkins and lanterns to light your way on a self- guided night hike through Fullersburg Woods from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There will be a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt for kids to complete and a treat at the end! Hikes leave every 15 minutes. All ages; under 18 with an adult. $10 per person ages 3 and up; under 3 free. Register online or at 630-933-7248.