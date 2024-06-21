Former Glendale Heights cop charged with theft

A former Glendale Heights police officer has been charged with misusing a village-issued credit card.

Mark Garcia, 37, has been charged with three counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of theft, a Class 4 felony.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

On Thursday, June 13, a DuPage County grand jury indicted Garcia on the five charges. DuPage Circuit Court Judge Robert Rohm issued an arrest for Garcia that same day

He turned himself in Friday, June 14 and was released from custody.

According to the indictment, Garcia used a Glendale Heights WEX Fuel card to pay for gasoline for personal use between Feb. 16 and April 3.

Authorities with the Glendale Heights Police Department investigated and turned their findings over to the State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“It is indeed troubling when someone entrusted with upholding the law is accused of breaking it,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I would like to stress however, that the charges against Mr. Garcia are not indicative of the honest, hardworking professional men and women of the Glendale Heights Police Department.

“In fact, members of the Glendale Heights Police Department are responsible for bringing this matter to our attention and for that I commend them.”

“Our job as police officers is to uphold the law; and this is a stark reminder that no one is above the law and we are all responsible for our actions,” Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas said.. “I thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his Public Integrity Unit for presenting this case to a grand jury.”

Garcia’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11 for arraignment in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.