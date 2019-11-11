Glenbard parent series welcomes adolescent psychiatrist

The Glenbard Parent Series has three upcoming events with an adolescent psychiatrist.

Jess Shatkin M.D. MPH will present on his book “Born to be Wild: Why Teens Take Risks and How We Can Keep Them Safe” at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13) at Glenbard North High School, 990 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream. The program will also be held at noon that day at the Marquardt Administration Center, 1860 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights, with a networking luncheon for youth leaders at 11 a.m.

Learn what research says about teens’ dangerous decision-making and the solutions to help students succeed. Shatkin, a New York University adolescent psychiatrist, author and educator, brings more than two decades’ worth of research and clinical experience to the subject, along with findings from brain science, evolutionary psychology, game theory and other disciplines along with the perspective of a dad himself. Using actionable information, clinical anecdotes, research-based observations and stories, Shatkin will explain why young people make dangerous choices and offer solutions that work. Learn the surprising roles of hormones, peer pressure, screen time and other factors. Discover what parents and school staff can do–in everyday interactions and teachable moments–to work with teens’ need for risk, rewards and social acceptance, not against it.

A Community Conversation will follow the program.

Also on Wednesday, a Wellness Expo will be held at 6:15p.m. at Glenbard North. The event will feature free health assessments and giveaways from more than 20 local vendors.

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), Shatkin will present “Parenting Young Children to Thrive: Healthy Body and Healthy Brain” at 7 p.m. at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St., to parents of young children.

The presentation will offer evidence-based strategies and an update on the science of child development and balanced parenting. Shatkin will discuss the importance of sleep, physical activity and healthy nutrition; the role that trauma and mental illness play in the lives of far too many of our children; and the known strategies that work to prevent mental and emotional distress. Learn how to set children up for a healthier lifestyle and success in all areas of their lives as they continue to grow.

Shatkin leads the educational efforts of the Child Study Center at the NYU Langone Medical Center, where he supervises the training programs in child and adolescent psychiatry and pediatrics. He developed and continues to direct the nation’s largest undergraduate college program in child and adolescent mental health studies at the NYU College of Arts and Science, in addition to managing research studies designed to enhance student resilience and improve sleep. He is a voice on youth mental health, the radio host of “About Our Kids” and the author of more than 100 publications, including “Born to be Wild: Decoding the Adolescent Brain 12-26.”

The free events are open to the public,

Continuing professional development units are available.

On Nov. 20, young adult author Erika Sanchez will speak at 7 p.m. at Glenbard South High School, 23W200 Butterfield Road, near Glen Ellyn. Sanchez is the author of “I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”