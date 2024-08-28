Hinsdale ball players enjoy ‘world-class experience’

Losing is no fun, but a lack of success on the diamond didn’t stop Hinsdale 12-year-olds from having the time of their lives during the 2024 Little League World Series n Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hinsdale earned its trip to historic Williamsport with a dramatic, come-from-behind 8-7 win over Jasper, Indiana, in the Great Lakes Regional on Aug. 7, and then immediately left host site Whitestown, Indiana, on a bus headed due east. Arriving eight days before the team’s first scheduled game, Hinsdale had plenty of time to enjoy activities en route to creating a week’s worth of memories that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It was a world-class experience for the boys,” said Hinsdale head coach Chad Wanless. “We had events half the time, and we had practices every day to stay sharp. We also got new equipment — uniforms, gloves, bats, etc. — so that was very exciting. We had routines, plenty of practice time, but a lot of time to sit back and soak in the experience.”

Wanless said events included picnics, a parade featuring all 20 qualifying teams and thousands of fans, and the Little League World Series opening ceremonies. Making friends was on the docket as well.

“We were housed with the Canadian and Australian kids, and they hung out all the time, playing ping-pong,” Wanless said. “The kids loved it. And the coaches and I sat down with all the teams there. You look around, and you see 10 U.S. teams and 10 from around the world. The kids have so much in common as 12-year-olds. The coaches, too. The reason we coach is to help these kids develop baseball skills, but also what baseball brings together across the world.”

Finally, it was time for Hinsdale’s boys to don their orange-and-blue Great Lakes uniforms and take the field for their first game, against West Region entry Hawaii on Aug. 16. Hinsdale threatened early, putting two runners (Freddie Sackley and Kellan Goodwin) on base in the top of the first inning, but failed to score.

Hawaii starting pitcher Evan Tavares settled down from there, outdueling Hinsdale starter Dillon Phelan — and relievers Grant Wanless and Emiliano Nepomuceno — in a 5-0 win. Returning to play in the elimination round two days later, Hinsdale fell to Metro Region representative New York by a 4-0 count, ending its chance to advance.

“I wish we had played ball the way we did to get here,” Wanless said. “But the Hawaii pitcher was exceptional, and then we just didn’t hit against New York.”

Sad faces were soon replaced with smiles, as the Hinsdale crew had an opportunity to mingle with players from the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers prior to attending the MLB Little League Classic Sunday evening.

“That was quite an experience,” coach Wanless said. “We had great seats, and it was an exciting game (won by Detroit 3-2 in 10 innings). Before the game, the major leaguers came to the Little League park and hung out. The kids met the players, took some pictures with Juan Soto and other Yankees, and played ping-pong with some of the Tigers. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us. For the kids, after a loss, to be at that MLB game, they were beaming with joy.”

In addition to the countless memories, Wanless said the boys can return home with the knowledge that they belonged on the national stage, and hopefully with something else in their back pockets as well.

“Win or lose, it’s about the life lessons of being part of a team, and how hard they worked to get here,” he said. “Perseverance, rebounding from failure, learning that you can’t hang your head. I hope those are some of the lessons they take with them.”

The Hinsdale team also included Shane Behar, Colin Boots, Ethan Chan, Dane Graham, Michael Kipnis, Jimmy Macri and Alex Vivanco. Damon Phelan and Luke Goodwin served as assistant coaches.