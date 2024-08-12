Hinsdale squad earns trip to Little League World Series

In a heart-stopping, topsy-turvy thriller for the ages, the Hinsdale 12-year-olds baseball team advanced to the 2024 Little League World Series with an 8-7 win in extra innings over Jasper, Indiana in the Great Lakes Regional title game, held Aug. 7 in Whitestown, Indiana.

Hinsdale will begin its quest for a World Series crown in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The Little League World Series, featuring 10 teams from the U.S. and 10 from countries around the world, runs through Aug. 25. Games will be televised on ESPN.

“This means so much to the team, the families and the community,” said Hinsdale head coach Chad Wanless. “Hinsdale is a proud baseball town, so it’s incredible for us to be able to make this trip — a lot of joy and pride. It’s a dream come true for these boys, and they’re excited for the opportunity.”

After opening regional play with a 3-0 win over the same Jasper squad on Aug. 3, Hinsdale reached the championship game by ousting Bowling Green, Kentucky 3-2 on Aug. 5. The victory came in comeback fashion, with Hinsdale tying the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning and then prevailing on a walk-off hit by Emiliano Nepomuceno in the bottom of the seventh.

In the title tilt, things were looking good for Hinsdale after the team scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to build a 6-2 lead. Facing elimination in the six-inning contest, Jasper responded with a five-run outburst in the top of the frame to grab a 7-6 advantage.

“Give credit to the Indiana team,” Wanless said. “They hit the ball hard in the sixth … some very good hitting that inning.”

But Hinsdale didn’t give in, tying the score at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, RBI double by Michael Kipnis, scoring Kellan Goodwin. Starting second baseman Freddie Sackley started the rally with a bunt single. He was erased on a fielder’s choice grounder by Goodwin, who moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.

Kipnis followed with a line-shot double to right field, and Goodwin motored home to force extra innings.

“After the top of the sixth, we tapped into the experience from the Kentucky game,” Wanless said. “We only needed one run, so we said, ‘Stay calm and take it one pitch at a time.’ The boys didn’t hang their heads. They leaned on each other and their experiences from coming back against Kentucky.”

With the score still knotted at 7-7 after seven innings, the eighth inning began with a runner on second base, similar to Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule. Hinsdale pitcher Grant Wanless, who relieved hurler Sackley in the sixth, held Jasper at bay in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for a dramatic finish in the bottom of the frame.

Representing the winning run at second base, Hinsdale’s Ethan Chan watched as Alex Vivanco stepped into the batter’s box. Vivanco then ripped a rocket down the right-field line, and Chan dashed home with the game-winner, setting off a wild celebration around the plate.

“We toyed with having Alex bunt the runner to third,” Coach Wanless said. “But Alex has the kind of swing where he can hit the ball to the right side of the field, and he executed it perfectly. He waited on a fastball and put the barrel on the ball.”

Next stop: Williamsport.

“It’s the World Series, but still the game of baseball,” Wanless said. “Just go out, have fun and play loose, and everything will take care of itself.”

The Hinsdale team also includes Dillon Phelan, who smacked a two-run homer in the third inning of the regional title game, as well as Jimmy Macri, Shane Behar, Colin Boots and Dane Graham. Damon Phelan and Luke Goodwin serve as assistant coaches.

While many people traveled with the team to the regional tournament, the ones, who couldn’t make the trek, gathered for a watch party Aug. 7 at Fuller House, 35 E. 1st St., Hinsdale.

Anthony and Emma Davidson attended the party with their children Charlotte Rose, 5, a rising first-grader, Benny, 8, a rising third-grader and Alex, 9, a rising fourth-grader.

“We love it,” Anthony Davidson said, adding they are a Little League family.

Of youth baseball, “It’s a great team sport that teaches kids how to be good kids and be teammates,” Anthony Davidson added.

Doug Farrell of Hinsdale is the parent of Everett Farrell, 9, a rising fourth-grader. Everett is a pitcher on his Little League baseball team and people attending the watch party were overheard saying that the Hinsdale team they were watching on ESPN is strong on its pitching.

Everett’s father said, “To be able to see all these kids that we know playing on ESPN is awesome.”

—Karie Angell Luc contributed to this story