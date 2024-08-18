Hinsdale’s Little League World Series run ends with 4-0 loss to New York

Facing elimination in the 2024 Little League World Series, Hinsdale dropped a 4-0 decision to New York Sunday morning, ending the Great Lakes Region team’s ride in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

With both teams needing a win to advance, a tight battle ensued, and the game remained scoreless through 3 1/3 innings behind the pitching of Hinsdale starter Alex Vivanco and New York hurler Vincent Ruggiero.

But New York’s bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth, and the Metro Region entry from Staten Island erupted for four decisive runs. Ruggiero, who allowed only two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work, earned the victory.

The New York rally began with a leadoff double by Stephen Grippo, who advanced to third when the next batter, Nicholas McLean, blooped a single into short right field. Peter Giaccio then smashed a hard ground ball that was nabbed by Hinsdale second baseman Emiliano Nepomuceno, who alertly held the runner at third and fired to first to retire the batter.

Next up was Chace Curro, and he delivered a single to left field, scoring Grippo for a 1-0 lead. Vivanco (6 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) was then replaced on the mound by Grant Wanless.

After Curro stole second base, McLean scored from third on a sacrifice fly to left field by Alex Torres, making it 2-0. Jake Romero followed with a single, and then promptly stole second. Dean Scarangello was next, and he punched a single to right field, scoring Curro and Romero to give New York a 4-0 lead.

New York’s Dylan DeGaeta then cracked another single, but Hinsdale right-fielder Michael Kipnis nailed Scarangello attempting to take third on the hit, and the inning was over.

Both teams were retired in order in the fifth inning, leaving Hinsdale with one last chance to do some damage on offense in the top of the sixth. Pitching in relief of Ruggiero, Scarangello retired Nepomuceno and Wanless, but Hinsdale stayed alive on a single by Ethan Chan and a walk to Vivanco. Scarangello ended the threat, inducing a short fly ball to left by Colin Boots for the final out.

New York will continue its run in the Little League World Series on Tuesday, while Hinsdale reflects on the community’s first-ever trip to Williamsport — and a pair of games on the national stage.