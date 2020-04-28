Margaret ‘Peg’ Price, Naperville’s first and only woman mayor, dies

Margaret Price, the only woman to so far serve as mayor of Naperville, has died.

Price, known as Peg, died Sunday, April 26 at the St. Patrick’s Residence in Naperville. She was 87.

Price was elected to and served two terms as mayor, from 1983-1991. She served on the City Council before and after she served as mayor. She also served the city’s Plan Commission.

Price is credited with being the first mayor to deliver a formal State of the City Address, which became an annual event that continues to this day.

During her time on the council and as mayor, Naperville began a decades-long period of massive growth in both residential and business and at one time was the fastest growing city in Illinois.

The city had a population of 62,300 in 1985 and it is now the third largest city in Illinois with a population of 148,304.

Price was born April 8, 1933 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and moved to Naperville in 1967.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Freidrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville.