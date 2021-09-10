Morton Arboretum ready to celebrate fall 

The Morton Arboretum is a 1,700 acre tree museum, open 365 days a year, located at 4100 Route 53 in Lisle. The arboretum will be hosting many events throughout the fall season.

For more information, visit http://mortonarb.org or call 630-968-0074.

Scarecrow Trail

Stroll the path along Meadow Lake to see the friendly faces of Scarecrow Trail. Each scarecrow is handmade by a local scout troop.

After walking the trail, cast your vote for your favorite scarecrow. Voting information will be available around the trail and in the Visitor Center.

Included in timed-entry Arboretum admission. Member passes are available.

Guest tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The walks are held daily in October from 7 a.m. to sunset.

Destination Asia Festival

Explore the diverse cultures of Asia through music, dance, food, and more. Join us for a fun-filled weekend that will transport you across the globe.

On Saturday, Sept. 25th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy diverse cultural performances and demonstrations, various shopping and art vendors and local food trucks.

The Morton Arboretum has a vast tree and shrub collection from Asian countries? Explore our tree collections from China, Japan, and Korea and learn about the important conservation efforts with which the Arboretum participates.

Fall Color 5K Run and Walk

Satisfy your inner champion on the Arboretum’s scenic, rolling course through the fresh autumn air. Celebrate your finish with live music and a complimentary beer (participants age 21+) at the post-race party.

Participation supports the Arboretum’s work to plant and protect trees.

On-site participants can choose from a Shotgun Start or Open Start. Participants may also choose a Virtual 5K. View the Registration Options section to learn more.

Highlights of the On-site 5K:

Men’s and women’s race shirts;

B-tag™ timing strip;

recovery food;

post-race party with live music

one complimentary post-race beer;

free admission to explore our 1,700 acres, including the new exhibit Human Nature, the Children’s Garden, Scarecrow Trail, and Fall Color Festival;

awards for the top three males and females overall and age division winners (only available for participants in the Shotgun Start);

finish line photos synced to your race results page;

walkers welcome

Fees are $40 members, $45 guests. The member discount will be applied during registration after entering their member number.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. shotgun start, 9:30 a.m. open start

East Side roads

Questions? Contact:

races@mortonarb.org

Glass Pumpkin Patch

The 11th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opens on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will take place on the West Lawn and Staff Lot of the Arboretum grounds. Entrance to the event is included with admission to the Arboretum.

The event has two components:

The Glass Pumpkin Exhibition: 10 a.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Friday.

The Glass Pumpkin Sale: 1 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday

Guests are invited to stop by and watch daily demonstrations by this year’s featured glassblower, Shannon Jane Morgan, along with many other artists, as they dramatically turn bits of glass into stunning molten pumpkin masterpieces.

Narrators will take them step-by-step through the process as these talented artists demonstrate this ancient art form, explaining the processes and tools used to create these stunning autumnal beauties.

This year, guests can also visit the new Halloween tent to find enchanting and frightful works of art to decorate both home and garden this “spook-tacular” season.

Event is included with admission to the Arboretum. Reserve tickets.

Cider and Ale Festival

Savor hard cider and seasonal beers from over 30 local breweries and cider houses. Breathe in the fresh autumn air and stroll among the trees while you sip. Tasting booths will be safely spread out along the Meadow Lake, Frost Hill, and Conifer walking paths.

Ticket Types

VIP Early Entry:

Entry entry to the festival at noon

Private restroom access

Welcome drink – Enjoy a special tasting before you enter the festival area

First access to all 80-plus beers, ciders, and meads at the festival

…and everything included in the General Admission ticket.

General Admission:

20 – 3 ounce samples

Souvenir tasting glass

Ticket purchasers must be 21 or older and present a valid I.D. at check-in. All Cider & Ale Festival tickets include admission into the Arboretum on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Tickets for this event are now on sale.