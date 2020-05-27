Naperville Park District, police investigate racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found scrawled on an erected partition separating Cantore Park from the adjacent Welch Elementary School in Naperville on Monday, May 25.

Naperville Park District crews responded that day to temporarily cover the words and worked to will permanently remove the graffiti on Tuesday morning.

“Hatred and ignorance drive racist comments like this,” said Ray McGury, executive director and acting chief of Park Police for the Park District. “I live in this community. I raised my kids in this community. I, along with my fellow Napervillians, have NO toleration for this…none. I encourage anyone with information leading to the arrest of the subject(s) to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or online at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

“All calls may remain anonymous. You may also call the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at 630-305-5276. Also, I personally will be adding $500.00 to the Naperville Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of the subjects(s).”