Police seek to ID offender in Best Buy battery

The Downers Grove Police Department is attempting to identify an individual in connection with an aggravated battery at Best Buy.

The incident occurred at 3:55 p.m. July 19 at the store, located at 1432 Butterfield Road.

“Numerous leads have been exhausted and the investigation continues,” said Jim McGreal, public information officer for Downers Grove police. “In tandem with the ongoing investigation and additional leads being pursued, we are requesting the assistance of the public.”

A preliminary police investigation revealed the offender attempted to pass counterfeit money at the store. When police were called to the scene, the offender fled and pushed an elderly person to the ground, causing serious injury.

The offender is described as a black man, 6′, having a thin build and long dreadlocks, and appears to have tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information about the incident or the offender is asked to contact Detective Dan Montanari at 630-434-5670.