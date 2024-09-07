Self-service beer, wine on tap at Yorktown

Want some vino at Von Maur? A pale ale at Penney’s?

Go ahead. Indulge.

Tapville Social, a craft beer and cider franchise, has opened a “Drink While You Shop” location at Yorktown Center in Lombard.

Don DiBrita, vice president of marketing for Tapville, said the self-pour kiosk at Yorktown has been well-received since opening in the mall near Von Maur on Aug. 17.

“People can get the beverage of their choice and shop with it,” DiBrita said. “They can get beer, wine, cocktails or frozen cocktails. They can stroll around, looking. It makes shopping more fun for some people.”

DiBrita related an encounter with a grateful Yorktown patron.

“He was like ‘Thank you. I hate shopping so much. Now, I get to sit here and have a beer,’ DiBrita remembered.

DiBrita noted that individual was not alone in his views.

“Some people don’t like being at the mall,” he said. “This gives them a chance to sit down and have a drink and wait for their significant other.

“Others want to walk around and shop with a drink. Some have mimosas and turn it into a fun social gathering.”

He noted that it is not uncommon for mall workers done with their shift to come by for a drink.

The venture is spearheaded by a team of Chicago entrepreneurs: Samuel Kirkland, Danny Ruffin, Cortney Bell and Bennie Cole.

“Tapville isn’t just a business venture for us; it’s a passion project fueled by our adventurous spirits and commitment to creating a lasting legacy for our families,” said Kirkland, spokesperson for the franchisee team. “We were immediately drawn to the innovative concept and unwavering support provided by Tapville’s leadership. It’s a brand that resonates with consumers and offers immense potential for growth.”

Yorktown is Tapville’s fifth location in Illinois. It has self-pour kiosks in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg; and a restaurant in Naperville.

The company has more than 30 locations in 15 states.

DiBrita noted that at the Tapville mall locations that have been around longer than Yorktown, the alcohol option does seem to make a difference.

“We do see people with their friends shopping. It seems they stay for a longer period and engage with their friends,” DiBrita said. “Someone may want help picking out a dress or shoes and they make an event out of it. The response has all been positive.”

With their sights set on Yorktown Center and beyond, Kirkland, Ruffin, Bell, and Cole are gearing up to launch a fleet of mobile taprooms in Detroit and its surrounding areas.

Openings in California, Denver and Louisville are also getting company officials’ attention.

“At Tapville, we’re not just opening businesses; we’re creating experiences,” added Danny Ruffin. “We’re confident that Tapville’s innovative approach and diverse selection of craft beverages will captivate the hearts and thirst of our community.”

When individuals come up to the Yorktown kiosk, they will be greeted by staff, DiBrita said.

“Like any bar or restaurant, staff will ask for an ID, so they know the person is of age, and a credit card,” he said.

The patron is then given a pour pass, which is linked to his or her credit card and used to activate the serving system.

“Every ounce is tracked. It is a safety measure,” DiBrita said. “We know how many ounces of alcohol a person has taken.

“When villages bring us in, we tell them we know every ounce that is dispensed. Bars, where you may have different bartenders serving individuals, can’t say that.”

Yorktown patrons can choose from 10 wine-based cocktails, eight wines and eight beers.

“You have to find a balance at the kiosk,” DiBrita said. “One person may want a Miller Lite and another person may want a craft beer. We need a mix.”

He said Tapville kiosk staff normally have the time to talk with patrons about beer and wine choices.

DiBrita said it is up to each store whether they allow people to enter with alcohol in plastic cups.

“I think when people fill up, they walk around more and shop,” DiBrita said, “but it really depends on the store. Some treat it like they do with dogs. They don’t allow it.”

He said when first presenting the self-serve kiosk concept to mall representatives, the response wasn’t positive.

“They were like, ‘That sounds terrible. They will be spilling on merchandise. People will be drunk going into stores,’” DiBrita remembered. “It has been the opposite.

“We are not talking about drunk frat boys. We are looking at a higher-end audience. We are trying to make a more premium shopping experience.”

DiBrita said company leaders see Tapville as more than a tenant at Yorktown.

“We are not like the hat store. We want to be a partner and work with the mall,” he said. “We are more like a marketing partner. I see us having events, like holiday wines.”

The addition of Tapville is part of a “transformational master plan” that Yorktown and the village of Lombard unveiled earlier this year. It includes a mixed-use development with more than 700 residential units as well as a park that will host events, concerts, and pop-ups.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com