St. Charles police fatally shoot man in facility with chainsaw

Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Charles.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. today, the St. Charles Police Department asked the State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation to examine an officer-involved shooting death at River Glen of St. Charles Assisted Living Community, located on the 900 block of North Fifth Avenue.

Preliminary investigative findings indicate St. Charles police officers were responding to a call of a male wielding a chainsaw.

Residents and police sustained injuries in the chainsaw attacks.

Witnesses told St. Charles police that a shirtless man was holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree on the River Glen property.

Just before police arrived, witnesses said, the individual had gained entry to the facility’s lobby and began confronting residents with the chainsaw.

Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered the male and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Police said the subject continued attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building and the officers.

St. Charles police said a taser was deployed on the subject, but his attacks continued.

Faced with a threat, one officer fired his service revolver, striking the male, police said.

First aid was rendered and the male was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Residents of the assisted living facility and responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the subject’s name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

Per protocol, State Police will conduct an investigation into the use of force portion of the incident. After its completion, State Police will turn all reports over to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for an independent review of the facts.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com