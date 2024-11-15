Three charged in Lombard kidnapping, beating

Three Cook County men are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating a man in an incident that started in a Lombard gas station.

Philip Stamps Sr., 47, a resident of the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue, and Philip Stamps Jr., 22, a resident of the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue, both of Chicago; and Joevontae Dixon, 23, a resident of the first block of Lind Avenue in Hillside, each appeared in DuPage County First Appearance Court on Nov. 7, where Judge Joshua Dieden denied the state’s motion to detain all three men.

Each defendant is charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping with a dangerous weapon, a Class X felony; one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony; and one count of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Lombard police responded to a call of a fight in progress at 12:03 p.m. Nov. 6 at the BP gas station located at 5 E. North Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found that all the men involved in the fight had left the scene, but an Infinity Q45 belonging to one of the individuals involved, later determined to be the victim’s, was still at the gas station.

Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that the victim met Philip Stamps Jr. to potentially sell him his Infinity. It is alleged that the younger Stamps took the Infinity for a test drive and that Dixon and Philip Stamps Sr. followed behind in a Chrysler minivan with Dixon driving.

It is alleged that Philip Stamps Jr. pulled into the BP gas station and got out to inspect the car at which time Dixon and Stamps Sr., who had followed them into the gas station, got out of the minivan. It is further alleged that Stamps Jr. then took the victim’s briefcase, which contained 40 car titles, his cellphone and his computer, out of the Infinity and entered the minivan.

Lombard police said that when the victim went into the minivan to retrieve his briefcase, Stamps Jr. punched him and hit him on the head and that Stamps Sr. drove him out of the parking lot against his will with Stamps Jr. and Dixon in the minivan as well.

It is further alleged that as they drove on Interstate 290 to Chicago, the defendants repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and his family, hit and kicked the victim and beat him with a steering wheel anti-theft club.

Police said that the defendants forced the victim to contact his family and have them Zelle money to his account. It is further alleged that on two occasions, the victim attempted to escape but both of those attempts failed, and he was beaten and bitten by Stamps Jr. and Dixon.

At 3:13 p.m., the minivan was located near California and Van Buren in Chicago. A traffic stop was conducted, and all three defendants were taken into custody.

Officers also located the victim who had allegedly been repeatedly beaten by the defendants and was suffering from bite marks on his arms and stomach and numerous swelled contusions to his head and body. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

“The type of violent behavior alleged against these three defendants is extremely alarming and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The victim allegedly endured a severe physical beating, kidnapping and three hours of terror inflicted upon him by these three defendants.

“I thank the Lombard Police Department for their outstanding work in identifying the individuals allegedly responsible for kidnapping, beating and robbing an innocent man. I also thank the Elmhurst and Chicago police departments, the Office of Homeland Security and the FBI for their assistance in the apprehension of the defendants, as well as Assistant State’s Attorneys Adam Frahm and Michael Paup for their work in securing charges against these three men.”

“The Lombard Police Department would like to thank the Elmhurst and Chicago police departments, the Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in apprehending the offenders and bringing a successful resolution in locating the victim,” said Lombard Chief of Police Thomas Wirsing. “We would also like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their assistance on this case.”

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for Dec. 2 in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell.