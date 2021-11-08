Venue offers upscale patented tech-driven mini-golf experience

Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, opened the doors to its second U.S. location at Oakbrook Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Puttshack’s more than 25,000-square-foot space features four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. They are powered by the brand’s leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe.

“We are excited to be opening Puttshack’s second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. “As a company globally headquartered in Chicago, it’s very special to bring the Puttshack experience to our own backyard in just a couple of weeks.”

With its global headquarters based in Chicago, Puttshack is committed to giving back to its community by supporting Loaves & Fishes, an anti-poverty, hunger relief organization providing healthy food and programs for self-sufficiency to struggling families in DuPage County. As part of its menu give-back program, Puttshack Oakbrook is pledging $1 for every purchase of the Chicago Tailpipe, a locally inspired sharable spring roll dish packed with Italian beef, beef giardiniera peppers and signature cheese, served with au jus dipping sauce.

Located at 1828 Oakbrook Center, Puttshack Oakbrook will feature prominently as a part of Oakbrook Center, a premier outdoor shopping destination in Chicago’s western suburbs that includes an expansive selection of retail stores, specialty stores and an abundance of one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment experiences.

The second U.S. location, Puttshack Oakbrook joins Puttshack Atlanta, which successfully opened at The Interlock in April 2021 and continues to outperform all success metrics, as well as the brand’s three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack Oakbrook will be followed by Miami, Boston, Houston, Scottsdale and St. Louis in 2022, as well as Nashville and Atlanta High Street locations in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022 and beyond.

For more information about Puttshack Oakbrook, including job opportunities and to sign up for a free game, please visit http://www.puttshack.com.

For all media inquiries, including interviews and additional assets, or to schedule a guided preview of the venue, please reach out to ahoward@revolutionworld.com.