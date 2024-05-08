Zoo foundation to pick up parking-expansion costs

Any additional parking at Wheaton’s Cosley Zoo will not come at taxpayer expense.

The Wheaton Park District, which owns the zoo, has announced that the Cosley Foundation is covering the entire cost of the design and construction of a proposed 93-space parking area, estimated at $2.1 million. No taxpayer money will be used for the design or construction, according to the Park District.

The proposed parking expansion has been before the Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board for weeks. The board will next take up the issue at 6 p.m. May 14.

Residents have been voicing opposition to the plan, citing safety concerns with young children having to cross Gary Avenue, a main north-south road in the community, to get into the zoo from the proposed parking lot. Neighbors adjacent to the proposed lot are also worried about their property values.

Park District officials said they have heard residents and scaled back from an original plan of 258 additional spaces to the proposed 93. The new plan features larger setbacks for additional green space, they noted.

More than 4 ½ acres of the site in question will remain green space, Park District officials said, with only 1 acre of parking. They added that the additional parking would be created with permeable pavers.

“We are very grateful for the constructive feedback we received from community members and stakeholders since the new parking area was proposed,” said Mike Benard, executive director of the Park District. “This proposal is the culmination of input from residents and stakeholders and evenly balances the need for the additional parking without changing our community’s character.”

Zoo staff have noted that on many days each year, the existing parking area fills to capacity. To accommodate more visitors, the proposed parking area on the east side of Gary Avenue would provide an additional 93 spaces. Park District staff will be required to park in the new parking area during the busy zoo season, which will free up 30 parking spaces for zoo visitors on the west side of Gary.

Residents of the area contest those figures, saying the zoo rarely has parking issues.

The proposed parking expansion is in concurrence with the city of Wheaton installing crosswalks, traffic lights, sidewalks, and other improvements on Gary at the zoo parking entrances to provide more safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and zoo patrons.

“A big part of our zoo’s charm is its small size and modest number of animals and attractions that delight younger children and families,” Benard said. “The proposed addition will add to our community and allow more families a wholesome option for entertaining children and connecting them with nature and conservation.”

The Wheaton Park Board recently took action to repeal the Cosley Zoo 30-Year Master Plan, which called for adding more exhibits at the zoo, and being an events destination.

Park Board members have asked staff to engage subject matter experts at the zoo and outside consultants to complete a comprehensive Cosley Zoo Exhibit and Support Facility Existing Conditions Report.

Results of the study will be prioritized, and stakeholder feedback will be solicited, according to the Park District.

“As we continue our public and transparent process to seek city approval for our new parking area, we hope that everyone will recognize the benefits of our zoo and provide support at the upcoming public hearings and City Council meetings,” the Park District said in a statement.