38th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend returns

St. Charles’ annual Scarecrow Weekend returns for a 38th year on Oct. 6-8 in and around downtown.

The festival, presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, will offer an array of fall-themed entertainment and activities for individuals of all ages to enjoy.

“Scarecrow Weekend is always a very special event in St. Charles due to its long-standing history and tradition,” said St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki. “It’s a great chance to celebrate the season with the community, while having the chance to explore the downtown area and all the wonderful businesses.”

The centerpiece of the event, the Scarecrow Contest, will be taking place throughout the entirety of the weekend and will give individuals the chance to vote on their favorite scarecrows. There will be 100-plus scarecrows across four different categories: Individual/Family, Business, Club/Not-for-Profit/School, and Mechanical/Mega.

Most of the scarecrows will be placed on Riverside Avenue, Lincoln Park, and 1st Street. After voting, participants will be able to pick up their exclusive “I Voted” sticker from the Information Booths.

The Family Zone, presented by St. Charles Bank & Trust, will be located in Lincoln Park and will offer many family-friendly activities along with live music, dance teams, family fun booths, and roaming entertainment.

Scarecrows that are part of the Mechanical/Mega and Individual categories will be found in the Lincoln Park Family Zone.

The Activity Zone, presented by McNally’s Heating & Cooling, will take place on Riverside Avenue. Here, visitors will find more family-friendly fall-themed activities to participate in, including Scarecrow-to-Go. Presented by Comcast, Scarecrow-to-Go will have everything needed to make a scarecrow. Also located in the Activity Zone will be a professional pumpkin carver, a fun house maze, and a pumpkin painting activity. Individuals will also be able to view many more handmade scarecrows throughout the Activity Zone.

Pottawatomie Park will host the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show, presented by Art of the Heartland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This Craft Show will feature over 100 crafters with handmade products that are available for purchase.

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary and the St. Charles Kiwanis Club will be offering food for purchase all weekend. St. Patrick Parish will also be selling food during the duration of the weekend in their front lawn across from the Lincoln Park Family Zone.

As part of the weekend, many other local businesses will be having special sales and promotions. To view these, visit scarecrowfest.com/salesandspecials.

To find more information visit scarecrowfest.com. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.