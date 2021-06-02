Aurora Arts Weekend showcases local artists 

Aurora Arts Weekend will bring multiple art shows to downtown on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. Aurora Arts Weekend will feature events at both First Fridays on June 4 and Fox River Arts Ramble on June 5.

First Fridays will offer a night of art, music, and activities for all ages at more than two dozen participating downtown locations. Hours vary by location.

Fox River Arts Ramble is a collaborative effort of the Fine Line Creative Arts Center, the St. Charles Arts Council, and Water Street Studios. The event was created in 2018 with the mission of promoting arts and culture in the Fox River Valley.

Artists, businesses, and galleries from Aurora to Elgin will open their spaces to the public. This year, Aurora has eight participating locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Gallery 1904, 1 E. Benton St., will be open with “A Celebration of Women in the Arts.” Presented by Vizo Arts, the show will feature nearly 30 women artists.

The Perch, 31 W. Downer Place, Ste. 301, will host “Faith in Art,” a collection of works by Kyle L. White and Lisa Johnson.

Gary Brown Art Gallery and Studio, 7 S. Broadway, will host “Art and Fashion,” a show by artist Tyler Fata.

If These Walls Could Talk Custom Framing and Gallery, 32 S. Stolp Ave., will host the Aurora Art League featuring work from 18 member artists.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, will present “Art of a Department,” an exhibit showcasing the art of firefighters and of firefighting.

Nieponski Gallery at Crystal House, 59 S. LaSalle St., will feature resident artist Chaz Nieponski.

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange, 8 N. Broadway, will have work from artists Devan the Artist, Dzhelasi Devalle, and Thalo Halo.

Wyckwood House, 14 W. Downer Place, Ste. 16, will feature work by artist Jamie Andre Cooper.

All shows are free to attend.

For maps and more information, visit auroradowntown.org.