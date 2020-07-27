Aurora conducting youth services survey

Aurora families are being asked to weigh-in on how the city can better serve students communitywide.

The City of Aurora Youth Service Division has launched a survey to gather input from students and adults about the outlook and opportunities for youth in Aurora.

“We know how valuable the voices of our youth and their families are,” said Youth Services Manager Simon Rodriguez. “Responses to the survey can help us improve educational, recreational, and developmental programs across the city.”

Participants can provide input on events, programs and services and offer insight on youth interests, involvement and community concerns.

Online surveys – one for youth and one for adults – are available until Friday, August 14 in English and Spanish at www.aurora-il.org/youthservices.