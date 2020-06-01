Aurora declares state of emergency after ‘violence, vandalism’ follow protest

Following a day of violence and vandalism, the City of Aurora declared a state of emergency Sunday and imposed an overnight curfew.

Irvin’s action came after a local protest got out of hand, the latest in a nationwide series following last week’s death of an African-American man in Minneapolis while in police custody.

On May 25, George Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on a street when a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes causing him to become unresponsive. He later died.

The death

sparked local protests that later spread from coast-to-coast including violence in Chicago that led to a curfew and shutdown of the central business district.

“Today we hosted a peaceful protest at the Aurora Police Department,” said Mayor Richard Irvin, who participated in the protest with Police Chief Kristen Ziman. “However, once the protest ended, the crowd dispersed and then grew substantially with other participants throughout the streets of Aurora.”

“While Chief Ziman and I were honored to participate in the initial protest, we will not tolerate lawlessness in our city,” Irvin said.

Irvin’s statement cited “widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing throughout the area.” The extent of vandalism was not known as of Sunday night, but according to reports, an police vehicle was set on fire near Aurora’s Hollywood Casino and there were other reports of looting downtown.

The curfew took effect at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, lasting through 6 a.m. on Monday. The statement called on residents to remain at home or work during the timeframe. Interstate 88 entrances and exits through Aurora were closed.

Kane County and Aurora Township also declared states

of emergency.

Separately, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin issued a statement on Sunday supporting peaceful protests but warning that destructive acts would not be tolerated.

“We condemn the actions that resulted in the death of George Floyd and we support people’s right to assemble and peacefully protest,” Cronin said. “But there is a difference between protesting peacefully and committing criminal acts. Protestors in DuPage County who damage or destroy private or public property, or who commit criminal acts like arson, burglary, and criminal damage to property will be arrested, prosecuted and if found guilty, imprisoned.”