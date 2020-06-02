Aurora extends curfew, travel restrictions to Wednesday; tollway exits, downtown streets blocked

The City of Aurora has extended a curfew and series of travel restrictions until at least Wednesday.

The city announced that a curfew initiated on Sunday night would extend to a third day, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Further, all Interstate 88 entrances for Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Residential or employment identification is necessary to obtain entry.

Entry into the downtown area will be prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

Strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall, which remains closed following a late afternoon shutdown on Monday. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Residents were asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours.

The curfew was abruptly declared on Sunday night after “widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing occurring throughout the City of Aurora,” according to Aurora police.

Continued closures came after 17 were arrested and at least $3 million in property damage following a night of violence that began with a peaceful Sunday protest and ended with the citywide curfew and state of emergency in the state’s second-largest city.

As of midday Monday there were at least 65 reports of criminal damage to property and at least one business — a Family Dollar store east of downtown — completely destroyed by fire.

Fires were set in at least one other building according to an Aurora police report released early Monday. Violence was also directed at police working to try and keep the downtown area safe.