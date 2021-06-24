Aurora Historical Society partially reopening

The Aurora Historical Society will reopen its gift shop and first floor exhibit gallery at the Pierce Art and History Center on Saturday, June 26. Hours will be from noon to 4 p.m.

The facility has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On exhibit in the first-floor gallery will be “Our Favorite Things”, an eclectic selection of museum artifacts spanning the years 1868 to 2020.

The second-floor exhibit, “Aurora Story”, will open later in the summer, as will the Public Art Commission’s third floor gallery.

In keeping with health protocols, masks for visitors and staff alike will be required everywhere in the building, regardless of vaccination status, as well as social distancing of 6 feet.

The gift shop and gallery will be open regular hours, which are Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m., starting Wednesday, June 30. The Pierce Center is located at 20 East Downer Place.

The Tanner House Museum remains closed.

For more information, visit www.aurorahistory.net.