Aurora mayor closes all city parks, suspends parking tickets

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin has closed all city parks and playgrounds as part of a series of actions, following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Stay at Home” executive order issued on Friday.

In a Saturday email from the city, Irvin also said Aurora would:

Suspend all parking tickets throughout the city, including in the downtown and at the transportation centers on Route 25 and Route 59. Parking officials will not ticket for parking violations through the end of April. Previously ticketed vehicles must still comply.

Suspend the licenses for all peddlers and solicitors through the end of April prohibiting anyone from visiting homes to solicit for anything or to offer any goods and services. It is an attempt to reinforce social distancing, but also limit the opportunities for scammers and those who are taking advantage of an unfortunate situation.

To help provide economic relief to restaurants, Mayor Irvin issued an executive order to allow packaged liquors sales at establishments that already have an approved Class B, E, F, H, J and K liquor license. The order allows these restaurants to now sell packaged beer or wine with at least $10 in food orders for takeout, curbside pick-up or delivery.

Regular updates will posted at www.aurora-il.org/health and on the City’s social media channels.