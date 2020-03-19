Aurora schools, food panty providing student meals

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry at East High will offer drive-through pick up, beginning Saturday, March 21.

From 8:30 to 11 a.m., patrons visiting the Pantry at East High by car will be given instruction as they enter the parking lot off of Smith Street. Walkers and bike riders can access the food pantry by come up to the loading dock area, to be helped.

Follow the instructions from the volunteers in the parking lot. Students of East High School are always invited to the Food Pantry’s community shopping on Saturday mornings. Be sure to bring your student ID# for registration.

For questions, reach out to pantry director Cathy Ferrel at 630-846-0460 or clferrel@comast.net.

West Aurora School District 129 said it is committed to feeding the children of its families during school closures due to COVID-19.

Food distribution centers will be located at the following buildings nearest to the main entrance unless otherwise specified from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Freeman Elementary School

Goodwin Elementary School

Greenman Elementary School

Hall Elementary School

Hill Elementary School

McCleery Elementary School

Nicholson Elementary School

Schneider Elementary School

Smith Elementary School

Jewel Middle School (Back of building)

Washington Middle School

West Aurora High School (door 22)

Any SD129 child can receive their food from any of the 12 food distribution centers, meaning they are not limited to their home building only.