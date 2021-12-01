Aurora’s First Fridays features Hot Cocoa Crawl

First Fridays will get festive on Friday, Dec. 3 with 40 participating venues open with art, music, and more. Of those venues, 30 will be serving samples of hot cocoa at Aurora Downtown’s third annual Cocoa Crawl from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Food Truck Food Court at Water Street Square across from City Hall will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holy Pierogi, Small Cakes, and Harvey’s Fire Box are scheduled.

Several of the venues listed are also participating in the Cocoa Crawl.

A previously purchased mug and button are required for hot cocoa sampling from 5 to 9 p.m. It’s anticipated that mugs and buttons will be sold out for the event. Check Aurora Downtown on Facebook for the latest updates.

Aurora Tap House, 134 W. Downer Place, will feature Comic Artist: Billy Barnette plus Karaoke after the show. 5 to 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: A spiked hot cocoa version for a small fee. Must be 21 and older.

Gary Brown Art Gallery and Studio, 7 S. Broadway, will present Art Gifts for the Holidays: Gifts from artists Gary Brown, Susan Brown, Anton Witek, Asia Belle, Devan, David Sobotka, Kip Pasta, Mark Radina, Mary Marzano, Maureen McKee, Randy Meyers.

5 to 9 p.m.

Holz Fine Art, 50 E. Galena, 2nd floor Aurora Artist Studios, will be open with Painterly Presents: Painted ornaments, wine bottle lights, and small affordable art.

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Hot Apple Cider

If These Walls Could Talk Custom Framing & Gallery, 32 S. Stolp Ave., will host Kaleidoscope of Colors: Tracey A. Designs: Original abstract and modern black art by Tracey A. Designs.

7 to 10 p.m.

Crystal House & Nieponski Gallery, 59 S. LaSalle St., will be open with Christian Painting.

5 to 8 p.m.

Superjumbo, 102 E. Galena Blvd., will host tee live print.

4 to 9 p.m.

ArtBar at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, will present The Mixtape Show.

7 p.m. to Midnight

Gallery 1904, 1 E. Benton St., will host Holiday Art Bazaar: More than 12 artists with art, jewelry, handmade cards, prints, one of a kind gifts, unique glitter make-up, head pieces, mixed media art, and more. Artists include Devan the Artist, Jessica Fincher Fine Art, Patty Fine Vander Sande, Barbara Barrows, Laura Lynne Art, c-lyn studio, Jacqueline Jayne Fowler – All things Beautiful, UR Perfect Palette w/ Dzhelasi and Gin Ingram Art, Bob Fine Photography, Beth Kolar Art, Kryspykitty Kreations, Maureen Gasek – Lilly Studios, Moonbeam Glamour Emporium, and all things GLITTER.

5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Creative Cocoa Fusions. (Plus, a vegan version)

McCarty Mills Taproom and Bottleshop, 140 S. River St., will feature Artist 1drop2wellness, Justin Wise, and DJ Pryme.

Open until 11 p.m.

French 75 Gallery and Lounge, 56 E. Galena Blvd., will feature The Glass Slipper craft cocktail.

Open until Midnight

Simply Destinee, 122 W Downer Place, Suite. 124, will host Merry Grinchmas: Hispanic Delights to Warm the Soul.

5 to 9 p.m.

La Quinta De los Reyes, 36 E. New York St., will host Navidad Feliz with hot punch with liquor (ponche con piquete) $8.

6 to 9 p.m.

Altiro Latin Fusion, 1 S. Stolp Ave., will present live Spanish Rock feat. Damián Rivera.

6 to 8 p.m.

Tavern On Broadway, 24 N. Broadway, will host live music featuring Michael Rawls. Chestnuts will be roasted on an open grill outside, weather permitting.

4 to 11 p.m.

Tredwell Coffee, 14 W. Downer Pl. Suite. 18, will present Hogwarts Yule Ball. Live music featuring Demi Clara. Open until 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Mexican Hot Chocolate

Ballydoyle Irish Pub, 28 W. New York St. Live music feat. Jim O’Connell

5 to 9 p.m.

Santori Public Library, 101 S. River St., will host Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands exhibit. Take home a Cocoa Cone in honor of this year’s Cocoa Crawl. Enjoy holiday music with premier Chicago jazz performer Petra van Nuis.

6 to 9 p.m.

Charlie’s Silverspoon Creamery, 6 E. Downer Place, Tis the Season: Christmas Season Flavors.

5 to 8 p.m.

Waubonsee Community College, 18 S River St., will present Waubonsee Jazz combos and a ceramics sale and exhibition. Free silk screen T-shirt 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Aurora Historical Society at David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Pl., will be open with Aurora Story, 2nd floor; gift shop open with new gifts.

4 to 9 p.m.

Alive Aurora Teen Center, 78 S. LaSalle St., will serve up Mexican Hot Chocolate for the Cocoa Crawl. Enjoy a photo booth, crafts, and sweet treats.

6 to 8 p.m.

Pure Skin Solutions, 26 S. Stolp Ave.

5 to 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Vegan Style

Community Christian Church, 78 S. La Salle St. will offer free pictures with Santa.

6 to 8 p.m.

Payton’s Photography, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite. 8, will host Holiday Princess Couture Sessions: Complimentary sessions for first 5 girls (sizes 2T to 14) get a mini session with one digital image.

4 to 6 p.m.

G.A.R. Museum, 23 E. Downer Pl., will Veteran Societies of Aurora: A new exhibit detailing the numerous veteran societies formed in Aurora.

5 to 9 p.m.

Latrice Murphy Design and Photography, 62 S. River St., will be open for the Cocoa Crawl.

5 to 9 p.m.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, will be open for the Cocoa Crawl.

5 to 9 p.m.

Zen Loft Wellness Center, 6 W. Downer Place, upstairs, will feature an open house: massages for $1/min., shop I of the Angeles, live music, hang in hammocks, shop vendors, tarot mini-readings for $10.

5 to 9 p.m.

Wyckwood House, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite. 16, will be open with live music with Julie Elzerman and guest from 6 to 8 p.m. Pop ups by Izzy Markle from Simply Wix, a 12-year-old entrepreneur candle maker, Lori Mills with NJ Jewels, and Michelle Parker with Chi-cuterie.

5 to 9 p.m.

Society 57, 100 S. River St., will feature the official First Fridays free photo booth with Jason Arthur and will be open for the Cocoa Crawl.

5 to 9 p.m.

Christian Science Reading Room, 34 S. Stolp Ave., will be open with a book sale.

6 to 8 p.m.

Paramount School of the Arts, 18 S. Stolp Ave., will offer ornament making and visits with Santa.

6 to 9 p.m.

The Perch, 31 W. Downer Place, will feature a Holiday Shop Pop Up: Special sale on our encouraging and inspirational gifts.

5 to 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Oat Milk Hot Cocoa

Renew Salon and Spa, 160 S River St., Suite. 106, will accept toy donations for Toys for Tots. Make a donation and receive a gift voucher for $20 off a future service.

5 to 9 p.m.

Cocoa Crawl: Hot cocoa bar with all the toppings

Gillerson’s Grubbery, 33 W. New York St., will host Cakes by Cook with cocoa bombs for sale.

5 to 10 p.m.

All Spoked Up, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite 10, will host Fatbrik Industries Winter Gifts: cozy, fun handmade winter apparel. Hats, neck buffs, and handmade high end treats.

6 to 9 p.m.

Offbeat Thrift & Vintage, 14 W. Downer Place Suite 16 Basement, will host Joanna Goss: Shop hand-picked vintage clothing and original watercolor art that embraces playfulness and joy.

5 to 9 p.m.

SciTech, 18 W. Benton St., will open its gift shop with 30 to 40 percent off. Final sales and no museum admission during the event.

5 to 9 p.m.

For more a complete map and participating Cocoa Crawl venues, visit auroradowntown.org.