Batavia diner paying it forward with ‘Cup-of-Kindness’ program

Thanksgiving, a day typically filled with family, food and fun, is just around the corner. But in Batavia, one place that embodies the true spirit of the holiday year-round is Daddio’s Diner.

Since 2020, the self-described “little neighborhood diner” has offered a pay-it-forward program that enables patrons to fund meals for hungry people in the community. Here’s how it works: Daddio’s, located at 134 W. Wilson St., sells “Cup-of-Kindness” tickets — generally for $2.50, $5 or $10 — that are tacked to the restaurant’s community board, where they remain until someone in need redeems them to pay for a meal.

In other words, if you’re hungry and have no money, Daddio’s is glad to be of service.

“During the (COVID) pandemic, the community supported us when we were closed, so we wanted to give something back to the community,” said Terry Beltran, who co-owns the diner with her husband, Scott. “Being a little, local restaurant, we’re vested in the community — and we’re aware that food insecurity is out there.”

Beltran said she read about a program in New York, “Suspended Cup,” in which customers at a coffee shop would buy a cup of coffee and leave money for a future customer to buy a cup as well. She also recalled witnessing people at Daddio’s pay the tab for another table’s bill.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we do this?’” Beltran said. “People can donate whatever they can. And anybody can come in. We don’t ask any questions. It’s just a ripple effect of kindness, and a lot of people appreciate it. Our community stood by us during the pandemic. Now, we’re paying it forward.”

Beltran continued: “Everybody might be in a position where they’re in need. A lot of people have jobs, but it doesn’t always pay enough to meet expenses. Or you might forget your wallet, for example, but you’ll come back next time to return the favor.”

Beltran relayed a story about a man who came into the diner shortly after being laid off from his job, but unaware about “Cup-of-Kindness.” Being short on cash, he ended up eating at Daddio’s every day for two weeks until he got a job.

“There was no judgment on our part,” she said. “We represent anyone and everyone. On our kitchen wall, we have a huge quote: ‘We are everyday people,’ from (1960s band) Sly and the Family Stone. That’s who we are, a family business, a neighborhood diner with nine booths and a counter where you sit right in front of the grill. We get lawyers, or maybe a mom with a kid. It’s a homey place, and we want anyone to come in and feel welcomed.”

Since “Cup-of-Kindness” began, Beltran said “several hundred” people have benefitted from the program. Facebook comments posted on What’s Happening in Batavia IL include: “Please patronize this great local business and their pay-it-forward program” and “Daddio’s … a great little restaurant with a huge heart.”

That heart extends to Daddio’s providing meals for Lazarus House, a homeless shelter in St. Charles, and CHIP IN Batavia, a nonprofit organization that caters to school-age children — as well as annual holiday toy drives to assist the Batavia Access toy collection effort.

“We’re constantly trying to do what we can to help the community,” Beltran said. “It’s a way of life for us. But we have weeks where we struggle, too. We’re just a little, greasy spoon diner that we’ve owned for 18 years, and we do enough to get by. We’re fortunate to be part of a wonderful community.”

Daddio’s Diner features breakfast all day, and a wide variety of burgers, salads and sandwiches. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 630-879-5299 or visit www.daddiosdiner.biz.