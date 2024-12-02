Batavia man dies after car hits utility pole

A Batavia man died from injuries sustained early Saturday morning after his car hit a utility pole near Sugar Grove.

Ariel Martinez, 48, a resident of the 1300 block of East Wilson Street, was on the 2S800 block of Bliss Road in Sugar Grove Township shortly before 3 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Deputies arrived to find a 2007 silver Chevrolet Impala facing south in the east ditch on Bliss. The vehicle had significant visible damage to the driver’s portion of the vehicle after leaving the roadway and hitting a utility pole.

The single occupant of the vehicle was critically injured.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Impala, driven by Martinez, was northbound on Bliss when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Deputies, along with Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District personnel, extricated Martinez from the vehicle due to the heavy driver’s side damage and assisted with medical attention for Martinez’s life-threatening injuries.

The Elburn Fire Department transported Martinez to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him deceased a short time later.

It was confirmed that Martinez wore a seat belt during the crash, but the airbags did not deploy within the vehicle.

The Kane County Investigations Division is examining the crash.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Martinez family,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sheriff Ron Hain and his office thanked the Kane County Investigations Division, Kane County Drone Team, Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Sugar Grove Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.