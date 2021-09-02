Celebrate the flavors of fall at Geneva’s Festival of the Vine

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine and is held on Fourth and State streets.

Additional events can be found around Geneva. Times vary for individual events and food and wine purchase.

The fine restaurants of Geneva chamber members will be showcased at the “Flavor Fare” along with a variety of wine for purchase. For over 40 years, restaurants have set up under one huge tent offering three of their favorite signature items. Visitors purchase tickets and buy a “taste” at one of the featured restaurants in the tent.

To accompany your food, unique wines from around the world will be available for purchase. Enjoy versatile local and Chicago-land musical and dance entertainers on the stage and on the lawn throughout the weekend.

New this year, you can avoid the lines and purchase your tickets online. Details at genevachamber.com.

Other events during the festival include an arts and crafts show, merchant wine events, business booths, activities for the kids, complimentary trolley and horse drawn carriage rides plus great shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown.

Festival of the Vine is presented by Floods Royal Flush.

A complete schedule of events and hours can be found at https://www.genevachamber.com/festivals-events/festival-of-the-vine/.