Deputy hurt in Aurora crash

A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday, June 18 in an Aurora accident.

The deputy was en route to assist other deputies serving a warrant when the accident occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m. June 18 at North Union Avenue and East New York Street in Aurora.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the Kane County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North View Street and West Illinois Avenue to serve a warrant for failure to appear in court on an aggravated domestic battery charge. During the serving of that warrant, the man, later identified as Michael Rico, 35, a resident of the 600 block of North View Street in Aurora, resisted arrested and two Sheriff’s deputies called for emergency assistance, according to deputies.

A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy heard the call for assistance and responded to the scene in his marked Tahoe. While traveling westbound on New York, with his lights and sirens activated, the deputy went through the intersection at Union.

The Tahoe collided with another vehicle, which was northbound on Union. Police said the Tahoe then struck the side of a business, El Paso Grande, causing damage to an electrical box on the north side of the building.

Deputies said the driver of the Tahoe suffered serious injuries to his face and torso and was transported to Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora.

Police said they were withholding information about the second driver until the Aurora Police Department has completed its crash investigation.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle signed off on receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Rico was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated resisting arrest, a Class 4 felony.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The Aurora Police Department was continuing to investigate the crash.