Developer wants to bring 2,000 homes to St. Charles

A plan for more than 2,000 homes west of St. Charles could convert largely rustic corn and soybean fields into suburban subdivisions.

Pulte Home Co. LLC has filed a concept plan with the city of St. Charles to annex and construct residences and retail space as part of a 970-acre Charles Farm project.

The proposed development would increase the number of St. Charles homes from 13,809, as reported in the 2020 U.S. Census, to 15,820 if fully built out. It would be a 14 percent increase in homes in the community, now home to nearly 33,000 residents.

The concept plan will be reviewed at a Wednesday meeting of the St. Charles Plan Commission and a Sept. 9 session of the St. Charles Planning and Development Committee. Both meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall, 2 E. Main St.

Deliberations by either group will only be the first in a series of steps.

“The conclusion of the concept plan review is not a decision by the city, but simply information that the developer can use to decide whether to pursue the project further,” the city stated on its website.

The property is owned by North First I, LLC, with Pulte in the process of acquiring it.

The concept plan is split into two parts. One calls for a Del Webb senior community of 967 single-family homes and an amenity center. The second features 846 single-family houses, 198 townhomes and 15 acres of commercial space.

Forty percent of the site is defined as open space, including parks, wetlands, stormwater detention areas and the Mill Creek drainage way.

No timeframe for development has been established.

The site, covering portions of unincorporated Campton and Blackberry townships, runs west of Brundige Road, a two-lane, mostly gravel route that is one of four designated Rustic Roads as defined by Kane County.

According to a county land management resource plan, the Rustic Roads designation was created to help preserve historic roads and vistas.

“The agricultural area of the county includes historic and scenic resources nestled

within highly productive farmland,” according to a county plan statement. “Historic farmsteads dot the countryside providing visual landmarks and serving as the working elements of 150 years of agricultural history in Kane County.”

Much of the site is bounded on the north by Illinois Route 38 and Harley Road on the west. The Union Pacific railroad tracks and Keslinger road define most of the southern boundary and includes the LaFox Metra commuter rail station.

The historic and unincorporated community of LaFox is not included in the plan but members of a local community group are nonetheless unhappy with this latest proposal.

In an April letter posted on its website, the LaFox Civic Association expressed opposition to annexing of part of the property.

“Annexation to St. Charles is not desirable as it would take control of the development away from Kane County and give it to St. Charles. This would result in very high density and no representation of the existing property owners in the issue.”

In a follow-up letter posted on Aug. 20, the group complained that Pulte never reached out for input and that it “does not respect the (LaFox) Historical District, existing neighbors, and farms, or the Brundige Road Rustic Road designation. It is double the density of (an unrelated) 2007 plan.

“Our goal is to stop annexation to St. Charles and to present a plan with less density that aligns with those agreed upon in 2007 (1.06 units/acre overall), and with Kane County oversight.”

The association called on interested parties to attend upcoming meetings of the St. Charles Plan Commission and St. Charles Planning and Development Committee.

“Attend both meetings to show opposition,” the association stated. “Contact anyone you know who lives in St. Charles city limits to contact their alderperson and oppose this. Let us put a sign on your property or ask anyone in the area you know. We would especially like them on the main roads.”

There does not appear to be any mechanism for enforcing preservation of many historic structures or roads, especially under private ownership.

Charles Farms includes property that was part of the earlier and unsuccessful Grand Prairie and Settlements of LaFox developments.

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country.