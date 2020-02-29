Driver killed in crash near St. Charles

A man was killed Thursday (Feb 27) in a one-car accident near St. Charles.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 27 to a single-vehicle crash on Fox River Drive near Weber Drive in unincorporated Kane County near St. Charles.

The initial investigation indicates that the vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, had been traveling northbound on Fox River Drive and struck a tree on the west side of the roadway, south of the intersection with Weber. The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Austin Johnsen, 25 of Creston, Illinois, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, Marcus Holtman, 26, of Sycamore, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was being treated for injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies said the collision remains under investigation.