Dundee-Crown shut down over shooting hoax

Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville was in lock-down mode for hours Wednesday, Aug. 30 in response to a fake call about a subject with a weapon.

District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin said that an individual placed a false call shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, making a serious threat against the school. As a result, she said, law enforcement responded immediately and enacted their safety protocols. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and that students and staff were never in danger, Harkin said.

“District 300 takes these incidents seriously and is working closely with law enforcement to identify the responsible party,” Harkin said in a message to District 300 families.

Carpentersville Police Chief Todd Shaver said that officers worked with school officials to safely evacuate all students and staff members. He said the Carpentersville Police Department determined that there was no armed subject or evidence of shots fired within or around the High School.

He said for the safety of students and staff, Dundee-Crown was placed on lock down during the investigation.

“The village of Carpentersville is beyond grateful that nobody was injured and all students and faculty are safe,” Shaver said. “The Carpentersville Police Department is continuing to investigate the situation and will take appropriate action to safeguard the community.”

Both Harkin and Shaver labeled the incident as “swatting,” faking an emergency response to create chaos with a large law-enforcement response.

“Unfortunately, swatting has impacted many school districts in Illinois and nationwide,” Harkin said. “Swatting is illegal. It strains valuable law-enforcement resources. It creates unnecessary panic within communities; and it has significant consequences for the responsible parties.”

Harkin said that although the threat was an unsubstantiated report, it can still cause stress for families, students, staff and community members.

“Please know that our top priority is our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being,” Harkin said. “We take all reports of potential threats seriously and are making every effort to create an environment where students and staff feel safe.”

Harkin encouraged parents and guardians with concerns to use the Let’s Talk communication tool on the District 300 website at

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SQLRrrM3R4-33jLjtkov1ko3DhIEF3ij/view?pli=1.

She encouraged all parents and guardians to discuss the seriousness of “swatting” with their children.

“We thank you for your understanding and support during this time,” Harkin said. “Safety is our top priority; and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”

Carpentersville’s police chief said he was thankful for residents’ support during the incident.

“We appreciate the community’s concern and support for the safety of the students and staff members of Dundee-Crown High School,” Shaver said.

He said anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Derek Neuman at 847-551-3481.